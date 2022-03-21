Pochettino Slams PSG After Heavy Loss To Monaco As Mbappe Is Upstaged By Golden Boot Rival

Mauricio Pochettino was disgusted by the performance of his Paris Saint-Germain team in Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Monaco.

The result was PSG's heaviest loss since April 2019 and their fourth defeat in their last six games.

Pochettino suggested in his post-game interview that his players may still be suffering from their Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid earlier this month.

But he told them to get over it quickly.

"The way we lost is not acceptable at this level of competition," Pochettino said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"We can't start a game the way we started this one.

"You have to get out of the frustration of elimination in the Champions League. You have to think about giving the best of yourself."

Wissam Ben Yedder scored two goals as AS Monaco beat PSG 3-0 on Sunday IMAGO/Panoramic/Norbert Scanella

Pochettino added: "There is sporting shame. It can't be repeated. We can still lose matches, but what happened shouldn't - and can't happen again because it's serious.

"The spirit and the performance must be collective. We must stop looking for excuses and finding pretexts."

PSG remain well placed to win the Ligue 1 title as they finished the weekend 12 points clear at the top of the table.

But Kylian Mbappe's chances of claiming the Golden Boot were dealt a blow as his main rival scored twice for Monaco.

Wissam Ben Yedder bagged a brace for Monaco to move two goals clear of Mbappe on the list of Ligue 1's leading scorers this season.

Mbappe played the full match at Stade Louis II, but fellow star frontman Neymar was subbed off in the 77th minute, while Lionel Messi did not feature due to illness.

Player Goals Assists Games 1. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) 17 4 28 2. Martin Terrier (Rennes) 16 0 28 3. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 15 10 26

Data correct as of March 21.