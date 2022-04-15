Another Manchester United Protest Planned After Police Break Up Training Ground Rally

A protest staged by Manchester United fans against the club's American owners was dispersed after the police were called on Friday.

It took place at United's Carrington training ground and was described as "peaceful" in a club statement.

Protesters were seen marching with red smoke flares towards the gates of the training center, where they displayed homemade banners which read "GLAZERS OUT" and "DISGRACE - NOT FIT TO WEAR THE SHIRT".

According to the Daily Mail, Police dog handlers were dispatched to the scene.

A United statement read: "There was a small and peaceful protest outside the Carrington training ground today. We respect the opinions of fans and remain committed to strengthening our engagement with them."

The protest had been organized by a supporter group called 'The 1958', whose mission is to force out United's unpopular owners.

United are owned by the six children of the late Malcolm Glazer, who acquired a majority stake in 2005 before removing the club from the Stock Exchange.

Another protest has been organized by 'The 1958'. It is set to take place on Saturday before and during United's game with Norwich in the Premier League.

It will begin with a march to Old Trafford with the participants then refusing to enter the seating area of the stadium during the first 17 minutes of the match.

A statement by The 1958 explained: "We boycott the game for 17 minutes (a minute for every year these b*****ds have been in charge".

It added: "This is the start of constant, relentless, peaceful and legal protests and actions against our owners."

Friday's protest at Carrington occurred shortly before interim manager Ralf Rangnick spoke at a press conference.

Speaking to reporters, Rangnick said: "We all know football is a game of passion and emotions, we can all understand."

United were beaten 1-0 at Everton in their previous match - a result that saw them end the weekend six points behind fourth place and 23 below Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Rangnick continued: "I can understand our supporters are disappointed with our standing in the table and the performance we showed at Everton, at least after we conceded that first goal.

"But I still believe our supporters are one of the best, if not the best, in England and as long as they do that protest in a peaceful way and support the team in the stadium, they have the right to express their opinion.

"I can understand that they are disappointed."

Protests by United fans against the Glazers are nothing new. A large demonstration took place last May before a game with Liverpool at Old Trafford.