Premier League Fixture Changes Made As Date Is Set For Man City Vs Liverpool

Ten Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled in April after being selected for live TV coverage in the UK.

The headline event of the bunch is undoubtably Manchester City vs Liverpool, which has been moved from Saturday, April 9 at 3pm UK time to Sunday, April 10 at 4.30pm.

But this match could be moved again. If either City or Liverpool are scheduled to play in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 12 then the two Premier League title rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday, April 9 at 5.30pm.

The game could have a huge impact on who is crowned as champions of England.

City, champions in three of the last four seasons, will likely start as favorites.

Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored as City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield in October.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring for Man City against Liverpool in October 2021 IMAGO/Peter Byrne

City are unbeaten in their last three homes games against Liverpool, having drawn 1-1 last season after winning 4-0 and 2-1 in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Pep Guardiola's City vs Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is not the only big game scheduled for Sunday, April 10.

At the other end of the table, Norwich vs Burnley has been moved to 2pm that day.

Premier League Fixture Changes For April

Saturday 2 April

12:30pm - Liverpool v Watford (moved from 3pm)

5:30pm - Man Utd v Leicester (moved from 3pm)

Sunday 3 April

2:00pm - West Ham v Everton (moved from 3pm on April 2)

4:30pm - Spurs v Newcastle (moved from 3pm on April 2)

Monday 4 April

8:00pm - Crystal Palace v Arsenal (moved from 3pm on April 2)

Friday 8 April

8:00pm - Newcastle v Wolves (moved from 3pm on April 2)

Saturday 9 April

12:30pm - Everton v Man Utd (moved from 3pm)

5:30pm - Aston Villa v Spurs (moved from 3pm)

Sunday 10 April

2:00pm - Norwich v Burnley (moved from 3pm on April 9)

4:30pm - Man City v Liverpool (moved from 3pm on April 9)