Skip to main content

Premier League Fixture Changes Made As Date Is Set For Man City Vs Liverpool

Ten Premier League fixtures have been rescheduled in April after being selected for live TV coverage in the UK.

The headline event of the bunch is undoubtably Manchester City vs Liverpool, which has been moved from Saturday, April 9 at 3pm UK time to Sunday, April 10 at 4.30pm.

But this match could be moved again. If either City or Liverpool are scheduled to play in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday, April 12 then the two Premier League title rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday, April 9 at 5.30pm.

The game could have a huge impact on who is crowned as champions of England. 

City, champions in three of the last four seasons, will likely start as favorites.

Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored as City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield in October.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring for Man City against Liverpool in October 2021

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring for Man City against Liverpool in October 2021

City are unbeaten in their last three homes games against Liverpool, having drawn 1-1 last season after winning 4-0 and 2-1 in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Pep Guardiola's City vs Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is not the only big game scheduled for Sunday, April 10.

At the other end of the table, Norwich vs Burnley has been moved to 2pm that day.

Premier League Fixture Changes For April

Saturday 2 April

12:30pm - Liverpool v Watford (moved from 3pm)

5:30pm - Man Utd v Leicester (moved from 3pm)

Sunday 3 April

2:00pm - West Ham v Everton (moved from 3pm on April 2)

4:30pm - Spurs v Newcastle (moved from 3pm on April 2)

Monday 4 April

8:00pm - Crystal Palace v Arsenal (moved from 3pm on April 2)

Friday 8 April

8:00pm - Newcastle v Wolves (moved from 3pm on April 2)

Saturday 9 April

12:30pm - Everton v Man Utd (moved from 3pm)

5:30pm - Aston Villa v Spurs (moved from 3pm)

Sunday 10 April

2:00pm - Norwich v Burnley (moved from 3pm on April 9)

4:30pm - Man City v Liverpool (moved from 3pm on April 9)

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring for Man City against Liverpool in October 2021
News

Premier League Fixture Changes Made As Date Is Set For Man City Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
2 minutes ago
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix pictured during a game at Osasuna in February 2022
Transfer Talk

"Arsenal Want Him": Journalist On €120m La Liga Star Who Mikel Arteta Could Set Free

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola shake hands after Tottenham's 3-2 win at Man City in February 2022
News

Highest Paid Premier League Managers Named

By Robert Summerscales
2 hours ago
Fred pictured during Manchester United's FA Cup game against Middlesbrough in February 2022
News

Fred Says Man United Manager Situation Is "Strange" And "A Little Bit Bad"

By Robert Summerscales
2 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in November 2021
Transfer Talk

Man United Target Christopher Nkunku Valued Higher Than Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales
18 hours ago
Aaron Ramsdale pictured celebrating during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Leicester City in October 2021
Watch

Arsenal's Fish & Chips Advert Goes Viral As Aaron Ramsdale Stars In Video Mocking Leicester Fans

By Robert Summerscales
19 hours ago
Christian Pulisic slides on his knees after scoring for Chelsea against Lille
Watch

Christian Pulisic Hits His 6th UCL Goal But Misses The Griddy As Chelsea Beat Lille

By Robert Summerscales
20 hours ago
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his first Champions League goal for Juventus against Villarreal
News

Dusan Vlahovic Nets 33 Secs Into UCL Debut For Juventus To Show Arsenal & Spurs What They're Missing

By Robert Summerscales
21 hours ago
Harry Kane holds his back during Tottenham's 3-2 win at Man City in February 2022
News

Antonio Conte's "One Leg" Harry Kane Joke Highlights Why Tottenham Star Is So Injury Prone

By Robert Summerscales
21 hours ago