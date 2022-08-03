Skip to main content

Premier League Captains Vote To Stop Taking The Knee Before Every Game

Premier League players will not take the knee before every game in the upcoming 2022/23 season.

The pre-match demonstration was first introduced in the EPL in 2020 to support the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd's death in Minnesota after a white police officer had knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Premier League players and referees have since taken a knee before kick-off in every match.

They will do so again during the opening round of fixtures in the new season but not in week two.

Players from Crystal Palace and Chelsea pictured taking a knee before their Premier League match in February 2022

Players from Crystal Palace and Chelsea pictured taking a knee before their Premier League match in February 2022

Premier League captains voted to stop taking the knee before every game after consulting with their players.

It is understood that some players felt that the gesture had lost its significance.

But teams will still take the knee before games at specific times throughout the season when the Premier League's No Room For Racism campaign is active.

Players will take the knee before the first and last rounds of fixtures, as well as on December 26 when the season resumes after the FIFA World Cup.

The FA Cup and EFL Cup finals are also set to be preceded by a taking of the knee.

However, Bournemouth have announced that they will not be taking the knee at all as a team during the 2022/23 season.

Bournemouth, who were promoted from the EFL Championship last season, have not taken part in the pre-match gesture since February.

Former Bournemouth captain Steve Cook said in a statement in February: "Fighting all forms of discrimination and creating an equal, inclusive society is something that we feel very passionately about.

"But that is defined by much more than a gesture, which we feel has run its course and is no longer having the effect it first did eight months ago."

Players from Crystal Palace and Chelsea pictured taking a knee before their Premier League match in February 2022
News

Premier League Captains Vote To Stop Taking The Knee Before Every Game

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pictured on the touchline during his side's 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in 2021
Watch

Arsenal Documentary Exposes Mikel Arteta's Unusual Anfield Tactic That Did Not Work

By Robert Summerscales31 minutes ago
Mo Salah pictured lifting up his Golden Boot award after scoring the joint-most goals in the 2021/22 EPL season
Features

Mo Salah Is Probably The World's Best Player In His Position... But What Position Is That?

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Harry Maguire Were Most Abused EPL Players On Twitter Last Season

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Joel Ideho pictured playing for Arsenal's Under 21s in an EFL Trophy game against Wigan Athletic in January 2022
Watch

Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Sergio Aguero pictured hosting a live stream on his Twitch channel during the 2022 Community Shield game between Liverpool and Manchester City
News

Sergio Aguero Reacts To Erling Haaland Debut And Man City's "Strange" Sale Of Raheem Sterling

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Manchester City's team photo from the 2022 Community Shield
Features

Man City 2022/23 Season Preview: Haaland Arrival May Help De Bruyne Break EPL Record But Tactical Changes Could Disrupt Title Bid

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson pictured lifting the Community Shield trophy in 2022
Features

Liverpool 2022/23 Season Preview: No Mane, No Problem As Reds Look Good For EPL Title

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
England coach Sarina Wiegman pictured (right) staying calm while her players celebrate Chloe Kelly's goal against Germany in the final of Euro 2022
News

UEFA Women's Euro 2022: Best Photos From England's History-Making Win Over Germany

By Robert SummerscalesJul 31, 2022 7:24 PM EDT