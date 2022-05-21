Premier League Young Player Of The Year Phil Foden Thanks Voters After Winning Award Again

Phil Foden has made history as the first footballer ever to be named Premier League Young Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.

The 21-year-old won the award last season when he scored nine goals and provided five assists during Manchester City's successful title bid.

Foden has again produced nine goals and five assists this season, but has the chance to improve on those numbers when City host Aston Villa on Sunday in their final game.

Reacting to his victory on Instagram, Foden posted a photo of himself with the award and wrote: "Young Player of the Season again! I'm honored.

"A huge thanks to all who voted for me, it means a lot!"

To be considered for the Premier League's young player award, a footballer must be aged 23 or younger when the season began.

One of Foden's main rivals for the prize was 23-year-old Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was the first ever winner of the award in the 2019/20 season.

The other nominees were Conor Gallagher, Tyrick Mitchell, Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

This award was officially organized and presented by the Premier League. It is not to be confused with the PFA Young Player of the Year award, organized by the Professional Footballers' Association.

Foden also won the PFA Young Player of the Year last season and he is currently the favorite among bookmakers to win it this year, although Arsenal midfielder Saka is seen as a genuine rival.

Saka has scored 11 goals and provided six assists for the Gunners in 37 EPL games this term.