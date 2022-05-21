Skip to main content

Premier League Young Player Of The Year Phil Foden Thanks Voters After Winning Award Again

Phil Foden has made history as the first footballer ever to be named Premier League Young Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.

The 21-year-old won the award last season when he scored nine goals and provided five assists during Manchester City's successful title bid.

Foden has again produced nine goals and five assists this season, but has the chance to improve on those numbers when City host Aston Villa on Sunday in their final game.

Reacting to his victory on Instagram, Foden posted a photo of himself with the award and wrote: "Young Player of the Season again! I'm honored.

"A huge thanks to all who voted for me, it means a lot!"

To be considered for the Premier League's young player award, a footballer must be aged 23 or younger when the season began.

One of Foden's main rivals for the prize was 23-year-old Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was the first ever winner of the award in the 2019/20 season.

The other nominees were Conor Gallagher, Tyrick Mitchell, Mason Mount, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

This award was officially organized and presented by the Premier League. It is not to be confused with the PFA Young Player of the Year award, organized by the Professional Footballers' Association.

Foden also won the PFA Young Player of the Year last season and he is currently the favorite among bookmakers to win it this year, although Arsenal midfielder Saka is seen as a genuine rival.

Saka has scored 11 goals and provided six assists for the Gunners in 37 EPL games this term.

Phil Foden pictured during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves in May 2022

Phil Foden, pictured during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves, is the Premier League Young Player of the Year for the second season in a row

Phil Foden pictured during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves in May 2022
News

Premier League Young Player Of The Year Phil Foden Thanks Voters After Winning Award Again

By Robert Summerscales11 minutes ago
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (right) pictured in pursuit of Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan during a Premier League game at Molineux in December 2021
News

Liverpool Vs Wolves Preview, Injury News, Form And Score Prediction

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured (center, wearing a baseball cap) watching a handball game between PSG and Nantes alongside his mother Fayza Lamari in March 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe Has Agreed Contracts With PSG And Real Madrid, Claims Mother Fayza Lamari

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Norwich in December 2021
News

Norwich City Vs Tottenham Preview, Injury News, Form And Score Prediction

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Referee Mike Dean pictured during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Brighton in April 2022
News

Mike Dean Praised As One Of Best Referees In Premier League History Ahead Of Final Game

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch pictured during his team's 1-1 draw with Brighton in May 2022
News

Jesse Marsch Does Not Expect To Be Fired If Leeds United Are Relegated

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Pep Guardiola (right) and Jurgen Klopp pictured on the touchline during a game between Manchester City and Liverpool in 2019
News

Pep Guardiola Blames Language Barrier For Saying Everyone In England "Supports Liverpool"

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick pictured in the Old Trafford dugout during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

Europa League Qualification Will Motivate Manchester United, Says Ralf Rangnick

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Harry Kane pictured during Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in May 2022
News

Harry Kane Unwell But Rumors Of Another Tottenham Food Poisoning Outbreak Are False

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago