PSG Confirm Date For Saudi Friendly: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Face Lionel Messi

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed plans for a mid-season trip to the Middle East.

PSG will leave France on January 17 and visit Doha in Qatar and then Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, where they will play a friendly match at King Fahd Stadium on January 19.

The exhibition game will see PSG take on an all-star XI featuring players from top Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.

Recent Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for the Saudi all-star XI, while Lionel Messi will likely line-up for PSG.

Ronaldo and Messi have not shared a pitch since December 2020 when the Portuguese scored two penalties for Juventus in a 3-0 away win at Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi pictured in action during a UEFA Champions League game between Barcelona and Juventus in December 2020 IMAGO/Nicolo Campo

Fans will be able to watch the all-star game live via PSG's social media channels.

Ronaldo has not yet played for Al Nassr as he has been forced to serve a two-game suspension carried over from his time as a Manchester United player.

The 37-year-old's Saudi Pro League debut is expected to come against Ettifaq on January 22, three days after his involvement in the all-star clash with PSG.