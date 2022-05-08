PSG's No.8 Admits Real Madrid Are His Dream Club

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has admitted that it is his dream to play for Real Madrid.

But that dream is not expected to come true for the Argentina international.

He was simply asked in a quick-fire interview with TyC Sports to name a team he would like to play for.

"I would like to play for Madrid," Paredes replied. "Every player dreams of wearing that shirt, but I have a lot of respect for PSG and I'm more than happy here."

Paredes, who wears the no.8 shirt in Paris, has one more year left on his PSG contract so will likely still be at the Parc des Princes next season.

The 27-year-old has only started 10 Ligue 1 matches for PSG this season. His campaign has been severely disrupted by injury and fitness issues.

While it seems that for Paredes a move to Real will forever remain just a dream, it is understood that PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe could well move from Paris to Madrid this summer.

Mbappe's PSG contract is set to expire in June and a free transfer to the Bernabeu has long been mooted.

Like for Paredes, Real too are Mbappe's dream club.

It is no secret that France forward Mbappe was a big fan of Real and Cristiano Ronaldo growing up.

There is a famous picture of Mbappe aged 14 sat in his bedroom surrounded by Ronaldo posters.