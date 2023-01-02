PSG To Give Tired Kylian Mbappe "A Few Days Off" Following Loss To Lens

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has said that he will give "a few days off" to Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi after Sunday's 3-1 loss at Lens.

France forward Mbappe and Morocco right-back Hakimi played seven games each at the World Cup but were both back in action for PSG less than a fortnight after the tournament had ended.

Mbappe scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg last week.

He and Hakimi then both played the full 90 minutes on Sunday as PSG lost for the first time this season.

Speaking after that defeat at Ligue 1 title rivals Lens, PSG boss Galtier told reporters: "Hakimi and Mbappe will have a few days off. The plan was that they could play these two games. They will now recover."

Kylian Mbappe pictured during PSG's 3-1 defeat at Lens IMAGO/PanoramiC/Federico Pestellini

Galtier was very critical of his side's performance against Lens.

"I couldn't recognize my team," he added. "We lacked cohesion. We left a lot of space, we made a lot of technical mistakes."

Lionel Messi is set to return to PSG training this week after being granted time off to celebrate Argentina winning the World Cup.

Neymar will also be available for selection in PSG's next game, having missed the clash with Lens through suspension.

PSG play Chateauroux in the French Cup on Friday before returning to Ligue 1 action with a home game against Angers next Wednesday.