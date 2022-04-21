PSG Were 15 Minutes From Winning Ligue 1 But Their Wait Should Officially End On Saturday

Paris Saint-Germain came close to being officially crowned as champions of France on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos all scored as PSG won 3-0 at Angers.

That result took the Paris giants to 77 points from 33 games.

Sergio Ramos celebrated his second ever goal for PSG in their 3-0 win over Angers IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Matthieu Mirville

PSG's lead over Marseille at the top of the table would have been insurmountable had their rivals failed to beat Nantes.

And Marseille were 2-1 down to Nantes until 55 minutes when Dimitri Payet converted his second penalty of the game.

They still needed to score again to delay PSG's coronation and Amine Harit duly delivered with 15 minutes to go.

At the end of the night, PSG sat 15 points ahead of Marseille with a significantly superior goal difference.

Amine Harit (left) pictured celebrating after scoring Marseille's winning goal against Nantes IMAGO/PanoramiC/Federico Pestellini

For Marseille to become Ligue 1 champions, they need to win their remaining five games, see PSG lose their five and there be a 24-goal swing.

That is not going to happen. PSG have only lost four league games all season.

It is a matter of when and not if PSG will clinch their 10th Ligue 1 title.

The most likely 'when' is Saturday night when PSG host Lens at the Parc des Princes.

PSG need only to avoid defeat against the team in seventh place to win back the title they lost to Lille last season.

When PSG's latest title victory is confirmed they will draw level with Saint-Etienne as Ligue 1's most successful club.