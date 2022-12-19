Bukayo Saka Named In L'Equipe's Team Of The World Cup While Gareth Bale Makes Worst XI

French sports newspaper L'Equipe published their Team of the World Cup on Monday.

The XI was based on L'Equipe's famously-harsh player ratings throughout the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe, having earned a 9/10 score for his hat-trick in the final, was the only player to end Qatar 2022 with an average rating above 7.00.

Mbappe was partnered in the dream team's attack by Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi and England youngster Bukayo Saka, who scored three goals in four games.

Bukayo Saka has been named in L'Equipe's Team of the World Cup IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

Messi was joined in the XI by two Argentina teammates in Enzo Fernandez and Marcos Acuna.

Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss and Sofyan Amrabat also got in after helping Morocco become the first ever African semi-finalists.

Croatia, who beat Morocco in the third-place playoff, were represented in L'Equipe's Team of the World Cup by Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol and Luka Modric.

L'Equipe's Team Of The World Cup

Livakovic (Croatia); Hakimi (Morocco), Saiss (Morocco), Gvardiol (Croatia), Acuna (Argentina); Fernandez (Argentina), Amrabat (Morocco), Modric (Croatia), Saka (England); Messi (Argentina), Mbappe (France).

Kylian Mbappe was the highest-rated player in L'Equipe's 2022 Team of the World Cup IMAGO/Bildbyran/Joel Marklund

L'Equipe's also published a Worst Team of the World Cup on Monday.

It featured Denmark midfielder Skov Olsen as the least impressive performer of the whole tournament.

Olsen played in Denmark's 0-0 draw with Tunisia as well as their 1-0 loss to Australia in the group stage, earning an average rating of just 2.5.

L'Equipe's Worst Team was formed mostly of players from nations that had been eliminated during the group phase.

For example, Wales were represented by goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey - who had been sent off in their 2-0 loss to Iran - and Gareth Bale, despite the former Real Madrid forward scoring in a 1-1 draw with the USA.

Just four members of L'Equipe's Worst Team of the World Cup played during the knockout rounds. Three of those were Poland players, in Matty Cash, Piotr Zielinski and Krystian Bielik. Senegal's Krepin Diatta was also named and shamed.

L'Equipe's Worst Team Of The World Cup

Hennessey (Wales); Cash (Poland), Kanaani (Iran), Khoukhi (Qatar), Carrasco (Belgium); Skov Olsen (Denmark), Bielik (Poland), Zielinski (Poland), K. Diatta (Senegal); Bale (Wales), A. Contreras (Costa Rica).