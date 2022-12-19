Skip to main content

Bukayo Saka Named In L'Equipe's Team Of The World Cup While Gareth Bale Makes Worst XI

French sports newspaper L'Equipe published their Team of the World Cup on Monday.

The XI was based on L'Equipe's famously-harsh player ratings throughout the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe, having earned a 9/10 score for his hat-trick in the final, was the only player to end Qatar 2022 with an average rating above 7.00.

Mbappe was partnered in the dream team's attack by Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi and England youngster Bukayo Saka, who scored three goals in four games.

Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Bukayo Saka has been named in L'Equipe's Team of the World Cup

Messi was joined in the XI by two Argentina teammates in Enzo Fernandez and Marcos Acuna.

Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss and Sofyan Amrabat also got in after helping Morocco become the first ever African semi-finalists.

Croatia, who beat Morocco in the third-place playoff, were represented in L'Equipe's Team of the World Cup by Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol and Luka Modric.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

L'Equipe's Team Of The World Cup

Livakovic (Croatia); Hakimi (Morocco), Saiss (Morocco), Gvardiol (Croatia), Acuna (Argentina); Fernandez (Argentina), Amrabat (Morocco), Modric (Croatia), Saka (England); Messi (Argentina), Mbappe (France).

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal in the 2022 World Cup final

Kylian Mbappe was the highest-rated player in L'Equipe's 2022 Team of the World Cup

L'Equipe's also published a Worst Team of the World Cup on Monday.

It featured Denmark midfielder Skov Olsen as the least impressive performer of the whole tournament.

Olsen played in Denmark's 0-0 draw with Tunisia as well as their 1-0 loss to Australia in the group stage, earning an average rating of just 2.5.

L'Equipe's Worst Team was formed mostly of players from nations that had been eliminated during the group phase.

For example, Wales were represented by goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey - who had been sent off in their 2-0 loss to Iran - and Gareth Bale, despite the former Real Madrid forward scoring in a 1-1 draw with the USA.

Just four members of L'Equipe's Worst Team of the World Cup played during the knockout rounds. Three of those were Poland players, in Matty Cash, Piotr Zielinski and Krystian Bielik. Senegal's Krepin Diatta was also named and shamed.

L'Equipe's Worst Team Of The World Cup

Hennessey (Wales); Cash (Poland), Kanaani (Iran), Khoukhi (Qatar), Carrasco (Belgium); Skov Olsen (Denmark), Bielik (Poland), Zielinski (Poland), K. Diatta (Senegal); Bale (Wales), A. Contreras (Costa Rica).

In This Article (13)

England
England
France
France
Argentina
Argentina
Morocco
Morocco
Croatia
Croatia
Wales
Wales
Poland
Poland
Iran
Iran
Qatar
Qatar
Belgium
Belgium
Denmark
Denmark
Senegal
Senegal
Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Bukayo Saka pictured celebrating after scoring the first of his two goals during England's win over Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Bukayo Saka Named In L'Equipe's Team Of The World Cup While Gareth Bale Makes Worst XI

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured scoring his 13th World Cup goal for Argentina, in the 2022 final against France
Features

Ten World Cup Records Broken By Lionel Messi At Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Wilton Sampaio pictured showing a yellow card to Harry Maguire (left) during the 2022 World Cup quarter-final between England and France
News

England Win FIFA Fair Play Trophy While Argentina Top World Cup's Yellow Card Table

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured celebrating a goal for France in June 2022
News

Karim Benzema Retires From International Soccer After 97-Game France Career

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured during Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia
Features

Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup Stats

By Robert Summerscales
Emiliano Martinez pictured holding the Golden Glove trophy next to his groin after being voted as the best goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Emiliano Martinez Says His Golden Glove Celebration Was Aimed At Booing France Fans

By Robert Summerscales
Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero pictured lifting the World Cup trophy in December 2022
News

John Terry Aims Joke At Sergio Aguero After Retired Former Striker Lifts World Cup Trophy In Argentina Kit

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured being dressed in a traditional Arab bisht before he lifted the World Cup trophy as captain of Argentina
News

Lionel Messi Wears Traditional Arab Robe During World Cup Trophy Presentation

By Robert Summerscales
Andres Cantor pictured shouting during his live commentary of the 2022 World Cup final after Argentina scored the winning spot-kick in their penalty shootout with France
Watch

Watch Andres Cantor Hold Back Tears During His Emotional Live Commentary Of Argentina's World Cup Win Over France

By Robert Summerscales