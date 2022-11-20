Qatar Vs Ecuador Sets FIFA World Cup Record For Fewest Shots

Ecuador's 2-0 win over Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup only featured 11 shots.

No game in World Cup history has witnessed fewer shots since such data began being recorded in 1966.

Of the 11 shots at Al Bayt Stadium, six were provided by Ecuador.

Two of them came courtesy of Enner Valencia, who scored with a penalty kick and a header in the first half.

Ecuador found the target with three of their six efforts.

At the other end, Ecuador keeper Hernan Galindez did not have a single save to make as his defenders coped comfortably with the Qatari threat.

IMAGO/Uk Sports Pics Ltd/Peter Dovgan

Ecuador's solid defensive performance was perhaps not surprising considering their form going into the tournament.

The South American nation had kept six straight clean sheets ahead of the World Cup, with four of those games ending 0-0.

Qatar's defeat brought an end to their run of four straight wins. The side ranked 50th in the men's FIFA rankings had beaten Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Albania in friendlies earlier this year.