Raheem Sterling Agrees Deal To Join Chelsea From Man City After Talks With Thomas Tuchel

Raheem Sterling is set to leave Manchester City this summer after agreeing personal terms with Chelsea.

Sterling has been a City player since 2015 and has scored 131 goals in 339 games for the current champions of England.

But his time at the Etihad Stadium appears to be over.

As reported by The Athletic, City and Chelsea are expected to formally agree upon a transfer fee following Sterling's acceptance of the London club's contract offer.

According to The Independent, that transfer fee is likely to be around £45 million plus a possible extra £10m in add-ons.

Raheem Sterling (center) pictured in action for Manchester City against Chelsea in January 2021

Sterling became the most expensive British player ever when City paid Liverpool £49m in 2015.

That record has since been broken and is currently held by Jack Grealish, who moved to City from Aston Villa for around £100m last summer.

Grealish's arrival at the Etihad Stadium has diluted Sterling's importance to City manager Pep Guardiola, who can also call upon Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez in attack.

But Sterling is expected to be a key man under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel and Sterling have already held talks, according to The Athletic, with the player said to be very impressed with the Chelsea manager's vision for the club.

