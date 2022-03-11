Ralf Rangnick Tells Marcus Rashford How To End His Slump At Man United

Ralf Rangnick is confident Marcus Rashford will eventually bounce back despite his current slump in form.

The Manchester United forward has not scored in his last seven appearances, although he only started four of those games.

But United interim manager Rangnick said on the eve of Saturday's game with Tottenham that Rashford is "training well".

Rangnick sent a message to Rashford in Friday's press conference, telling the 24-year-old that if he can replicate his training ground form at Old Trafford then all will be well.

"Marcus has to play on the same level he trains," Rangnick said, as reported by BBC Sport. "This is all.

"Marcus is training well, he's got an abundant of talent, he's got almost everything you need for a modern striker, it's about transforming the performance of the training sessions into the regular games."

Marcus Rashford pictured during Man United's game with Atletico Madrid last month IMAGO/Jorge Ropero

It remains to be seen whether Rashford will start against Spurs.

Rangnick also revealed on Friday that Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo should be available for the game after missing last weekend's 4-1 loss to Man City.

Cavani sat out the derby with a groin issue, while Ronaldo was reported to have been struggling with a hip flexor injury.

Ronaldo was not present at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday as he opted to fly to Portugal rather than cheering on his teammates from the stands.

When asked about Ronaldo, Rangnick added: "It doesn't make sense to look back on what happened the last six or seven days.

"What is important is what happens tomorrow."