Ramadan Drinks Breaks In Bundesliga Supported By German Referee Committee​

The German Referee Committee has given its backing to Bundesliga match officials who decide to pause evening games for drinks breaks during Ramadan.

Matthias Jollenbeck made history last Wednesday by becoming the first referee to stop a Bundesliga game to allow a player to break their fast shortly after sunset.

That player was Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate, who drank from two bottles before thanking Jollenbeck with a handshake.

Referee Bastian Dankert then followed suit by briefly pausing RB Leipzig's 3-0 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday to allow Mohamed Siamakan to rehydrate.

Lutz Michael Frohlich, who is the director of communications for the German Referee Committee​, gave a short statement on the subject on Monday.

"There is no general instruction in this regard," said Frohlich, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "But of course we support our referees allowing such drinking breaks during Ramadan at the request of the players."

This year Ramadan began in the evening of April 1 and it will end at night on May 1.

Muslims traditionally fast from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan.

During this period of fasting, followers are required to abstain from eating and drinking.

In England's Premier League, last season's match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace was paused by referee Graham Scott to allow Wesley Fofana and Cheikhou Kouyate to break their fast.

There are six night matches in the EPL next week, including Liverpool vs Manchester United and Chelsea vs Arsenal.

Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate pictured drinking to end his fast during Ramadan in a Bundesliga match against Augsburg

