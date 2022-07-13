Skip to main content

Raphinha Makes "Dream" Move To Barcelona In Record-Breaking Transfer From Leeds United

Raphinha was in Barcelona on Wednesday to complete his "dream" transfer from Leeds United after the two clubs agreed a deal.

As reported by The Athletic, Barcelona will pay Leeds a fee of £50 million with a possible further £5m in the form of add-ons.

The 25-year-old was seen wearing Barca training kit on Wednesday after flying in to put pen to paper.

Raphinha's departure from Elland Road came just days after midfielder Kalvin Phillips left for Manchester City.

Phillips became the most expensive export in Leeds history with a transfer fee of £45m but the sale of Raphinha will smash that record.

Leeds had been reluctant to lose Raphinha, who scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in two Premier League seasons after arriving from Rennes in 2020.

But a departure looked inevitable due to the volume of interest from bigger clubs.

Arsenal were the first to make a bid, followed by Chelsea. But Raphinha had his heart on a move to the Camp Nou.

Raphinha likely would have cost Barcelona much less had Leeds been relegated from the Premier League last season.

Raphinha pictured in a Barcelona polo shirt after arriving from Leeds United in a July 2022 transfer

Raphinha pictured in a Barcelona polo shirt after arriving from Leeds United

But he played a starring role in their successful survival bid.

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch told the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this week: "As much as it's really hard to lose Raphinha I will say this about him – if you think about a young man, who was pretty much guaranteed to go on a reduced transfer fee 100 per cent to Barcelona if we were relegated and then you watch the performances and the commitment he had to making sure that the club was going to stay up.

"I think it'd be hard for any, you know, 23, 24-year-old person with that kind of pressure and that kind of opportunity to perform the way that he did.

"And we are so thankful - I had that very clear conversation with him that a big part for me of us, considering to move him was the fact that he was so committed, that it made it easy for us to be very connected with what his goals in life and in his career are. So I'm hopeful for his sake, as much as it's hard to see him leave. I'm hopeful for him to get this deal done because I know it's his dream to play for Barcelona.”

Raphinha pictured in a Barcelona polo shirt after arriving from Leeds United in a July 2022 transfer
News

Raphinha Makes "Dream" Move To Barcelona In Record-Breaking Transfer From Leeds United

By Robert Summerscales18 seconds ago
Raheem Sterling pictured celebrating with the FA Cup trophy after starring in Manchester City's 6-0 win over Watford in the 2019 final
News

Raheem Sterling Writes Letter To Thank Manchester City For "A Lifetime Of Memories"

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Facundo Pellistri pictured scoring the final goal in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in the Bangkok Centenary Cup
Watch

Highlights: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From Bangkok

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes (left) and Erik ten Hag hold the Bangkok Centenary Cup trophy after Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022
News

Manchester United Lift A Trophy After Beating Liverpool To Win Bangkok Centenary Cup

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
A Manchester United fan pictured proudly holding a club scarf ahead of her team's pre-season win over Liverpool in Bangkok in July 2022
News

Manchester United Thrash Liverpool 4-0... But Don't Expect An EPL Power Shift

By Robert SummerscalesJul 12, 2022
Fred (left) pictured shooting to score for Manchester United against Liverpool with a chipped effort in Bangkok
Watch

Watch Fred Score Very Brazilian Goal For Manchester United Against Liverpool

By Robert SummerscalesJul 12, 2022
Jadon Sancho pictured after scoring the first goal of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag era in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool
Watch

Watch Jadon Sancho Score 1st Man United Goal Of Erik Ten Hag Era With Early Strike Vs Liverpool

By Robert SummerscalesJul 12, 2022
Erik ten Hag (center) pictured giving instructions to his Manchester United players ahead of a friendly game against Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Names First Man United Starting Line-Up: Bruno Fernandes Captain Vs Liverpool

By Robert SummerscalesJul 12, 2022
Robert Firmino pictured wearing Liverpool's 2022/23 away shirt in the club's kit launch video
News

Liverpool Wear New Music-Inspired Away Kit Against Manchester United

By Robert SummerscalesJul 12, 2022