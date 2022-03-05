Skip to main content

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema Joins La Liga Royalty On List Of Players To Achieve Impressive Feat

Karim Benzema scored his 20th league goal of the season on Saturday as Real Madrid thrashed Real Sociedad 4-1.

The win sent Madrid eight points clear at the top of La Liga but seven was the magic number for Benzema.

That is because Benzema became just the seventh player in La Liga history to score 20 or more goals in four successive seasons.

By achieving this impressive feat, Benzema joined a list of legends.

The other players to score 20+ goals in four straight seasons are Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Hugo Sanchez, Alfredo Di Stefano and Edmundo Suarez, who was better known by the nickname 'Mundo'.

Benzema's 20th goal of the season came from the penalty spot on 76 minutes.

Madrid had earlier fallen behind to another spot-kick when Mikel Oyarzabal converted to give the visitors a shock lead at the Bernabeu.

But that was the only shot Sociedad had all day in a game which was dominated by Benzema and Co.

Luka Modric set up Eduardo Camavinga for the equalizer, before the Croatia captain scored himself on 43 minutes.

Benzema's penalty made it 3-1 before substitute Marco Asensio completed the rout.

As well as scoring 20 goals in his 24 La Liga starts this season, Benzema has provided 10 assists.

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his 20th La Liga goal of the 2021/22 season for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 20th La Liga goal of the season

