Villarreal Record Rare Win Over Real Madrid Team Containing Zero Spanish Players

Real Madrid lost to Villarreal for the first time since 2018 on Saturday as Gerard Moreno scored and assisted in a 2-1 win for the home side.

Moreno set up Yeremi Pino for the game's opening goal two minutes into the second half.

Karim Benzema equalized from the penalty spot just before the hour-mark.

But Moreno then converted another spot-kick at the other end moments later.

Gerard Moreno pictured celebrating after scoring for Villarreal in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in January 2023

Gerard Moreno pictured celebrating after scoring for Villarreal in a 2-1 win over Real Madrid

Real had been unbeaten in their last nine matches against Villarreal since Pablo Fornals scored in a 1-0 away win at the Bernabeu in January 2018.

Saturday's result handed the initiative to Barcelona in La Liga's title race.

Barca will move three points clear of Real if they win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Real had made history with their starting XI at Villarreal.

It contained players from Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Austria, France, Croatia and Uruguay, but none from Spain.

This was the first time ever that Real had not selected at least one starting Spaniard in a La Liga lineup.

Two Spanish subs came on for Real as Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio entered the game in the second half.

But neither could stop Real from falling to a rare defeat.

Villarreal almost made it 3-1 with the final kick of the game, but Arnaut Danjuma missed an open goal from long range after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had joined Real's attack for a corner.

