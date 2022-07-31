Skip to main content

Real Madrid Pass Juventus In Submission As 93,702 Fans Are Treated To Stateside Masterclass

European Champions Real Madrid treated US fans to some scintillating soccer at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday night.

A Karim Benzema penalty and a Marco Asensio goal saw Real beat Juventus 2-0 in front of a 93,702-strong crowd.

It was Real's third and final summer friendly of 2022 and they had saved their best until last.

Real had 58% of the ball and they toyed with Juve at times, playing sharp passes around their opponents in all areas of the pitch.

Asensio's goal came at the end of one of the moves of the match.

It finished with Asensio tapping home from close range following a low cross from Jesus Vallejo.

But Asensio had been crucial in the creation of the goal too. It was his back-heeled flick that freed up Eden Hazard to find Vallejo in space.

While Real's second goal was the product of teamwork, their first came from a piece of individual brilliance by Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian winger collected the ball just inside the Juve half and then dribbled forward 30 yards before being fouled by Danilo.

Karim Benzema converted from 12 yards to score his second pre-season goal, having also netted in a 2-2 draw with Club America in San Francisco.

After completing their tour of the USA, Real will return to Spain next week.

But their new season will actually begin in Finland when they face Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium on August 10.

Karim Benzema pictured after scoring for Real Madrid in their 2-0 friendly win over Juventus in July 2022

