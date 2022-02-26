Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski Backs Poland's Stance Not To Play Russia In World Cup Playoff

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski has backed his national team's decision to refuse to play against Russia next month.

Russia had been due to host Poland in a World Cup qualifying semi-final on March 24.

But Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza announced on Saturday that the team does not intend to play the game.

Kulesza's stance comes in response to Russian president Vladimir Putin declaring war on Ukraine and launching an aggressive invasion.

The death toll has already reached triple figures and thousands of Ukrainians have fled to seek refuge in neighboring Poland.

Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza tweeted: "No more words, time to act! Due to the escalation of the aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, the Polish national team does not intend to play the play-off match against Russia.

"This is the only right decision. We are in talks with the Swedish and Czech Republic federations to present a common position to FIFA."

Robert Lewandowski pictured leading out the Poland national team for a World Cup qualifier against England in September 2021

Sweden and the Czech Republic are due to face each other in the other semi-final, with the winner of that match meant to play Poland or Russia for a place at Qatar 2022.

The 2022 World Cup, which is set to take place in November and December, may likely be Lewandowski's last opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in international soccer.

But the 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker, who was named The Best FIFA Men's Player in 2020 and 2021, has backed the Polish FA in their stance.

Lewandowski tweeted: "It is the right decision! I can't imagine playing a match with the Russian National Team in a situation when armed aggression in Ukraine continues.

"Russian footballers and fans are not responsible for this, but we can't pretend that nothing is happening."

UEFA had declared 24 hours earlier that Russian and Ukrainian teams must, until further notice, play all home games against teams from different countries at neutral venues outside of Russia and Ukraine.

Europe's football governing body also stripped Russia of its right to host the 2022 Champions League final, moving it from St Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium to the Stade de France in Paris.

