Robert Lewandowski Explains Motivation Behind Barcelona Move After Taking 25% Salary Cut

Robert Lewandowski has said that he decided to leave Bayern Munich for Barcelona because he "always wanted to play in La Liga".

Lewandowski was officially confirmed as a Barcelona player late on Sunday night.

Bayern will receive a transfer fee of €45 million plus a possible extra €5m in add-ons, according to The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski himself is understood to have taken a 25% pay cut.

Lewandowski Took Salary Cut To Join Barca

As reported by AS.com, Lewandowski had been on €24m before tax at Bayern. That was said to earn him around €12m net.

But AS claim that his three-season contract with Barcelona will only see him take home €9m per year.

Lewandowski's primary motivation for joining Barca was seemingly not money.

Robert Lewandowski pictured giving his first official interview as a Barcelona player

Lewandowski Explains Motivation Behind Transfer

The 33-year-old Poland international wanted a new challenge after winning 19 trophies in eight seasons with Bundesliga title-monopolizers Bayern.

It is also thought that Lewandowski stands a better chance of winning soccer's biggest individual prize, the Ballon d'Or, if he is playing in Spain.

Giving his first interview as a Barca player, Lewandowski told his new club's media team: "Finally I am here and I am very happy to join Barcelona.

"The last few days were very long days but in the end the deal was done so now I am going to focus on a new chapter in my life and a new challenge.

"But I am still the guy who wants to win, not only the game but also the titles so I hope from the beginning of the season we will begin winning and go for the titles during the season and at the end of the season.

"I always wanted to play in La Liga, I always wanted to play for the big club. It is the next step. Also for my private life, it was a new challenge.

"I know that it's time to get Barcelona back on track and I am here to help them get back to the top and to winning as many titles as possible.

"I have been speaking with Xavi and I know that from the beginning I know his mind and his ideas are going in a good way. For me, he made it easy for me to come to Barcelona.

"I am a player that wants to play and to win and with Xavi that is very possible. He knows exactly how to coach Barcelona because he was an amazing player and now he is a very good coach with an amazing future.

"Goals are always a high. I always want to win, not only the games but also the titles. We have so many players with amazing quality and we can achieve a lot this season."

When Will Lewandowski Make His Barca Debut?

Lewandowski was speaking on Miami beach after flying out to the States to join Barca on their pre-season tour.

He could make his debut on Tuesday when Barca face Inter Miami.

If Lewandowski does not play in Miami he is likely to make his Barca bow on Saturday when his new team take on rivals Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

Robert Lewandowski pictured giving his first official interview as a Barcelona player
