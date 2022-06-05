Robert Lewandowski And Marco Verratti Watch Rafael Nadal Enhance Records At French Open

Soccer stars Robert Lewandowski and Marco Verratti were in the crowd to see tennis record-setter Rafael Nadal win his 14th French Open title on Sunday.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Verratti watched from close quarters as the King of Clay beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to extend his reign as the most successful male tennis player ever.

Nadal has now won 22 Grand Slam singles titles - two more than Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Fourteen of those titles have been won at the French Open, where Max Decugis is the only other man ever to win more than six.

Rafael Nadal pictured in action at Roland Garros during the 2022 final of the French Open IMAGO/Juergen Hasenkopf

Lewandowski and Verratti were not the only soccer stars in attendance at Roland Garros.

Mats Hummels, Dayot Upamecano, Javier Pastore and Yuri Berchiche were among the crowd as well.

Lewandowski had also been at Roland Garros on Saturday to watch fellow Polish national Iga Swiatek win the women's singles title by beating Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3.

After that match, Lewandowski posted a picture of himself meeting the champion, alongside the message: "What a match! Congratulations Iga, you did it!"