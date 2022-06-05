Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski And Marco Verratti Watch Rafael Nadal Enhance Records At French Open

Soccer stars Robert Lewandowski and Marco Verratti were in the crowd to see tennis record-setter Rafael Nadal win his 14th French Open title on Sunday.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Verratti watched from close quarters as the King of Clay beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to extend his reign as the most successful male tennis player ever.

Nadal has now won 22 Grand Slam singles titles - two more than Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Fourteen of those titles have been won at the French Open, where Max Decugis is the only other man ever to win more than six.

Rafael Nadal pictured in action at Roland Garros during the 2022 final of the French Open

Rafael Nadal pictured in action at Roland Garros during the 2022 final of the French Open

Lewandowski and Verratti were not the only soccer stars in attendance at Roland Garros.

Mats Hummels, Dayot Upamecano, Javier Pastore and Yuri Berchiche were among the crowd as well.

Lewandowski had also been at Roland Garros on Saturday to watch fellow Polish national Iga Swiatek win the women's singles title by beating Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3.

After that match, Lewandowski posted a picture of himself meeting the champion, alongside the message: "What a match! Congratulations Iga, you did it!"

Rafael Nadal pictured in action at Roland Garros during the 2022 final of the French Open
News

Robert Lewandowski And Marco Verratti Watch Rafael Nadal Enhance Records At French Open

By Robert Summerscales5 minutes ago
Gerard Pique and Shakira pictured together at the FIFA Ballon d'Or ceremony in 2011
News

Shakira And Gerard Pique Hire Lawyers With Singer Keen To Leave Barcelona After Break-Up

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Andreas Cornelius celebrates after scoring twice to help Denmark beat France in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: France 1-2 Denmark - Watch Andreas Cornelius Outshine Karim Benzema In Paris

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick pictured during his first game at Austria manager - a 3-0 win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Croatia 0-3 Austria - Watch Ralf Rangnick Make Dream Start In Nations League

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Memphis Depay pictured celebrating after scoring during Holland's 4-1 win over Belgium in Brussels in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Holland - Watch Memphis Depay Shine In Nations League Rout

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Pierluigi Gollini pictured playing his final game for Tottenham Hotspur - in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in January 2022
Transfer Talk

Thirteen Players Leave Tottenham As Pierluigi Gollini Returns To Atalanta

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022
Neymar and Son-Heung-min pictured during Brazil's 5-1 win over South Korea in June 2022
News

Neymar Calls Son Heung-Min One Of The "Greats In Football History" After They Swap Shirts

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022
Ricardo Horta (right) celebrates with Portugal teammate Joao Cancelo after scoring his first international goal against Spain
Watch

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal - Watch The Goals And Key Moments From Nations League Opener

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022
Czech Republic forward Jakub Jankto pictured firing a cross into the back of Djibril Sow, which resulted in the Switzerland midfielder scoring a bizarre own goal from more than 25 yards
Watch

Watch Djibril Sow Score Own Goal From Over 25 Yards As Czech Republic Beat Switzerland

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022