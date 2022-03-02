Hansjorg Wyss Says He Has Been Offered Deal To Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

Swiss Billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has claimed that he has been approached and offered the chance to buy Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich.

The 86-year-old revealed in an interview with Blick that he is considering Abramovich's proposal but that the Russian's current asking price is too high.

Wyss is today worth $5.1 billion, according to Forbes, who list his current residence as Wilson, Wyoming. He founded medical device manufacturer Synthes, before selling it to Johnson & Johnson for $20.2 billion in 2012. He now holds stakes in biotech companies NovoCure and Molecular Partners.

Abramovich's future as Chelsea owner appears uncertain. On Saturday, he released a statement via the club claiming that he was "giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC."

However, those six trustees have not yet accepted control due to concerns that doing so could breach UK charity law.

Abramovich is still in charge at Stamford Bridge, with his decision to pass on its care to the Chelsea Foundation more ceremonial than anything else.

It has been claimed that Abramovich made the move to protect Chelsea from the attention he was facing as an alleged friend of Vladimir Putin, who last week ordered Russia to invade Ukraine.

The UK government has already sanctioned multiple individuals due to their links to the Russian state. Although Abramovich has not been sanctioned, there is a sense that his fear of being sanctioned could spark a fire sale of his UK assets, including Chelsea FC.

Abramovich has denied claims he has links to Putin.

But Wyss told Blick: "Abramovich is one of Putin's closest advisers and friends. Like all other oligarchs, he is also in a panic.

"Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich."

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, pictured in 2015, is reported keen to sell the club fast IMAGO/Adam Davy

Asked if he could buy Chelsea, Wyss responded: "I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much.

"You know, Chelsea owe him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Means: Those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich."

There is some uncertainty about the exact figure owed to Abramovich by Chelsea as a result of the loans he has provided the club. The Telegraph claim he is owed £1.51 billion, significantly less than Wyss's suggestion.

Still, it is universally expected that Abramovich would expect anyone buying the club to reimburse him for these loans.

Wyss added that he does not "know the exact selling price" but believes a move to buy Chelsea would be affordable, although not as a solo project.

He concluded: "I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first.

"But what I can already say: I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors."