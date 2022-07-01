Jurgen Klopp Says Mo Salah Has Yet To Peak After He Breaks Liverpool Contract Record

Jurgen Klopp is convinced that Liverpool have tied Mo Salah down for what will prove to be the best years of his career.

Salah ended months of speculation on Friday when he signed a new three-year contract until June 2025.

The contract was record-breaking as it made Salah the highest-paid player in Liverpool history.

According to The Athletic, Salah is set to earn around £350,000 per week over the next three years.

Salah can now focus on breaking more records, like becoming Liverpool's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

He needs just 11 more goals to leapfrog Michael Owen, Steven Gerrard and current record-holder Robbie Fowler.

Salah has scored 31 goals in all competitions in each of his last two Liverpool seasons. His most prolific campaign was 2017/18 when he netted 44 times in 52 games.

But Klopp believes Salah has yet to reach his peak and is backing him to deliver even more in the coming years.

"Of course it has taken a little time [for Salah to sign a new contract] but that's absolutely OK and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"Mo is one of the best players in the world; it's only normal there are things to sort when you are at his level."

Klopp added: "I have no doubt Mo's best years are still to come. And that's saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend.

Mo Salah (left) and Jurgen Klopp pictured after the 2019 Champions League final IMAGO/Insidefoto/Cesare Purini

"Fitness-wise, he's a machine – in the most incredible shape. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards. His ability and his skill level gets higher each season, and his decision-making has gone to another level also.

"He is adored by his teammates. As coaches we know we work with someone special. And the supporters have crowned him a king. So, very cool.

"It is just great news. It makes me smile thinking about it. He stays with us for longer and it means we can achieve more together."

Salah said: "I feel great and excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone."