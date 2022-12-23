FIFA Investigating Salt Bae's Qatar 2022 Pitch Invasion That Led To Celebrity Chef Touching And Kissing World Cup Trophy

Salt Bae's pitch invasion after the World Cup final is the subject of a FIFA investigation.

The celebrity chef, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, shared several photos and videos on social media showing himself on the field at Lusail Stadium after Argentina beat France on Sunday.

Salt Bae was also seen twice grabbing the arm of Argentina captain Lionel Messi in an attempt to get a photo taken with him.

As Argentina's newly-crowned players took it in turns to spend some time with the famous trophy, Salt Bae crudely interrupted on several occasions.

FIFA's official website states that the trophy "can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state."

But Salt Bae touched the trophy while it was being held by Angel Di Maria and even kissed it when it was in the possession of Cristian Romero.

Salt Bae, aka Nusret Gokce, pictured holding the World Cup trophy after invading the pitch at Lusail Stadium following the 2022 final

Salt Bae hijacking Argentina's celebrations became a trending topic on social media, thrusting it onto the sports news agenda.

BBC Sport approached FIFA for a comment on Salt Bae's behavior and a spokesperson replied: "Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December.

"The appropriate internal action will be taken."

Salt Bae, who is famous for theatrically sprinkling salt on cuts of meat, was wearing a lanyard with official FIFA accreditation at the final.

But it is understood that this did not grant him permission to enter the pitch area.

Salt Bae is believed to be friends with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan said earlier this week that the incident "smells like cronyism".

