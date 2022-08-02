Skip to main content

Sergio Aguero Reacts To Erling Haaland Debut And Man City's "Strange" Sale Of Raheem Sterling

Sergio Aguero believes that it could take time for Erling Haaland to settle into life in the Premier League.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 appearances for former club Borussia Dortmund before moving to Manchester City this summer.

He netted on his unofficial debut for City too in a pre-season friendly against German champions Bayern Munich.

But his first taste of English soccer proved to be a tougher assignment.

Haaland's real City debut came in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Community Shield.

Erling Haaland pictured shooting during the 2022 Community Shield game between Manchester City and Liverpool

Erling Haaland pictured shooting and missing during his Manchester City debut versus Liverpool

The 22-year-old only touched the ball 16 times throughout his 90-minute outing as he failed to dominate against Liverpool defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Aguero, who is City's all-time leading scorer with 184 goals, reacted to Haaland's debut on his Twitch channel.

"He was too used to Germany," said Aguero. "Haaland thought he was alone and then Van Dijk arrived and said: 'Welcome to the Premier League!'"

Sergio Aguero pictured hosting a live stream on his Twitch channel during the 2022 Community Shield game between Liverpool and Manchester City

Haaland will be expected to score prolifically this season, especially after City sold two players who had netted 226 City goals between them.

Raheem Sterling (131 goals in 339 City games) was transferred to Chelsea this summer, while Gabriel Jesus (95 in 236) joined Arsenal.

Aguero cannot comprehend why Sterling was allowed to leave.

He added: "I don't understand the sale of Sterling. There are times they [City] make strange decisions."

