Sergio Aguero Statue To Be Unveiled 10 Years After Man City's First Premier League Title Win

Manchester City will mark the anniversary of their first ever Premier League title victory by unveiling a statue of the man who made it happen.

Sergio Aguero scored 23 Premier League goals in the 2011/12 season and his last of those strikes is widely credited as the greatest moment in EPL history.

Aguero fired a shot past QPR keeper Paddy Kenny with the clock reading 93 minutes and 20 seconds in City's final match of the season.

Sergio Aguero (center) pictured scoring against QPR to win the Premier League title for Manchester City in May 2012

Sergio Aguero's most famous Manchester City goal was scored on May 13, 2012

That sealed a 3-2 win which saw City pip rivals Manchester United on goal difference.

Aguero's historic moment occurred on May 13, 2012.

On that same day in 2022, a statue of Aguero will be erected at the Etihad Stadium.

"Sergio Aguero's legacy will be honored through the unveiling of a statue designed and created by renowned sculptor, Andy Scott," a City spokesman said, as reported by BBC Sport.

It will join statues of former City captains Vincent Kompany and David Silva, who were also members of that title-winning team in 2012.

A statue of David Silva is pictured on display outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

David Silva already has a statue outside the Etihad Stadium

City have won the the Premier League four more times since 2012 and are hoping to add a sixth this season.

Aguero left City at the end of last season and briefly played for Barcelona, before retiring from soccer in December after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

The 33-year-old is City's all-time leading scorer with 260 goals.

A statue of Vincent Kompany is pictured on display outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

A statue of former Man City captain Vincent Kompany also stands at the Etihad

