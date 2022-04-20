Sergio Herrera Saves Two Karim Benzema Penalties But Real Madrid Stride Towards La Liga Title

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema failed to convert two penalty kicks within the space of seven minutes on Wednesday.

Benzema went into Real's game against Osasuna in incredible form, having scored 15 goals in his last 10 appearances.

He had two golden chances to find the net again, but was twice denied by Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera.

Real were already 2-1 up when Benzema stepped up for his first penalty attempt.

He hit his shot low to Herrera's right but the keeper got a strong hand to the ball to divert it wide for a corner.

Ezequiel Avila had conceded the first penalty for handball and Osasuna gave away another shortly after when Nacho Vidal fouled Rodrygo.

As Benzema prepared to take his second spot-kick, Herrera attempted to bluff him by pointing to the opposite side of the goal to the one where the Frenchman had placed his first effort.

Benzema again went to the keeper's right and was again denied by a diving save.

The striker has now failed to score from four penalties in 2022, having previously converted each of his first 16 for Real.

Benzema's missed chances did not cost his side, who went on the win the game 3-1 courtesy of goals from David Alaba, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.

Real's victory means that they now need just four points from their final five matches to guarantee a 35th La Liga title.

Barcelona are the only other team still in the title race, but they would require a monumental collapse from Real.