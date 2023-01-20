Skip to main content

Serie A Points Penalty Sees Juventus Drop From 3rd Place To 10th

Juventus have been hit with a points deduction in Serie A following an investigation into previous transfer dealings.

A punishment of 15 points was confirmed by the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) on Friday.

Juventus had been third in the Serie A table but have now dropped to 10th place.

The club had been accused of fixing their balance sheets with artificial gains from transfers in an attempt to circumvent Financial Fair Play rules.

The investigation related to transfers made between 2019 and 2021.

A photo of the Juventus emblem taken inside Allianz Stadium in April 2022

Juventus have been docked 15 points

It is understood that Juventus are likely to appeal against the ruling, having denied any wrongdoing.

In addition to the club's points deduction, several individuals were penalized on Friday.

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, who resigned in November, was hit with a two-year ban from Italian soccer.

Meanwhile, ex-Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, who is now Tottenham's managing director of football, was banned by the FIGC for 30 months.

