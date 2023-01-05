Napoli Suffer First Defeat As Serie A Season Resumes After 52-Day Break

Napoli lost for the first time in Serie A this season as top-tier Italian soccer returned after a 52-day absence.

All 20 clubs were in action on Wednesday, more than seven weeks after the competition had been put on hold to accommodate the World Cup.

It was a good day for AC Milan and Juventus.

Milan won 2-1 at Salernitana thanks to goals from Rafael Leao and Sandro Tonali, before an added-time strike by Arkadiusz Milik saw Juve beat Cremonese on the road.

Those wins were made even sweeter for the title hopefuls after league leaders Napoli lost 1-0 at Inter Milan in the day's late game.

Edin Dzeko scored the winner for Inter with his team's only shot on target.

Edin Dzeko pictured scoring for Inter Milan in a 1-0 win over Napoli IMAGO/Fotoagenzia

Matchweek 16 ended with Napoli top on 41 points, five clear of Milan and seven ahead of Juve.

Inter's win saw them jump into fourth place, ahead of Lazio, who lost 2-1 at Lecce.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Roma beat Bologna 1-0, while Sampdoria won 2-1 at Sassuolo.

Serie A Results (Wednesday, January 4)