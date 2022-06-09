Skip to main content

Seven Players To Leave Liverpool As Loris Karius Exit Is Confirmed Four Years After His Final Game

Loris Karius will leave Liverpool this summer more than four years after playing his last game for the club.

Karius is one of seven players being released by the Reds at the end of their contracts later this month.

The others are Divock Origi, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff and Sean Wilson.

Goalkeeper Karius made 49 appearances for Liverpool after joining from Mainz in 2016 - the last of which came in the 2018 Champions League final.

Karius produced two costly errors which led to goals as Liverpool lost 3-1.

He then spent the next three years out on loan - spending two seasons with Besiktas and one with Union Berlin.

Loris Karius pictured during what proved to be his last appearance for Liverpool - in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid

Karius returned to his parent club last summer but did not feature once in his final season as a Liverpool player.

Like Karius, Origi created some memorable Champions League moments during his Liverpool career, but his are remembered more fondly.

Origi scored twice as Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield in May 2019 to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit in their famous Champions League semi-final.

The Belgian also scored in the 2019 final as Liverpool overcame Tottenham 2-0.

Divock Origi pictured kissing the Champions League trophy after scoring in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the 2019 final

In total, Origi made 175 appearances for Liverpool over seven years, scoring 44 goals.

Ojo, 24, played 13 times for the Liverpool first team, scoring once.

Woodburn, 22, netted once in 11 outings, while 21-year-old duo Dixon-Bonner and Longstaff made four appearances between them.

Wilson, 19, will leave Liverpool without having represented the first team.

