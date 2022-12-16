Skip to main content

Sinisa Mihajlovic Dies Aged 53 After Long Battle With Leukaemia

Sinisa Mihajlovic has died at the age of 53 following a long battle with leukaemia.

Mihajlovic was first diagnosed with leukaemia 2019.

He was successfully treated but was later diagnosed with the illness for a second time earlier this year.

Mihajlovic had been Bologna manager until September when he was fired following a poor start to the season.

He had previously managed Sporting Lisbon, Torino, AC Milan, Sampdoria, Serbia, Fiorentina and Catania.

Mihajlovic progressed into coaching after a memorable playing career, which included spells at Inter Milan, Lazio, Sampdoria and Red Star Belgrade.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He won Serie A with both Lazio and Inter.

But the biggest achievement of his club career came in 1991 when he was part of the Red Star team that won the European Cup.

Sinisa Mihajlovic pictured in 2022

Sinisa Mihajlovic has died at the age of 53

He earned 63 caps at senior international level for Yugoslavia between 1991 and 2003.

A Serie A statement read on Friday: "His impact in our game, country and hearts will be forever remembered.

The Serbian FA added: "Football has lost too soon a champion of Europe and the world, one of the best performers of free-kicks in the history of football, player, coach and selector, a man who left a deep mark in the history of Serbian and Italian football with his career."

A minute of silence was observed in Mihajlovic's honor ahead of the Women's Champions League game between Roma and St. Polten on Friday evening.

In This Article (6)

AC Milan
AC Milan
Inter Milan
Inter Milan
Sampdoria
Sampdoria
Bologna
Bologna
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Torino
Torino

Sinisa Mihajlovic pictured in 2022
News

Sinisa Mihajlovic Dies Aged 53 After Long Battle With Leukaemia

By Robert Summerscales
A photo taken in 2018 after the 2026 World Cup was awarded to Canada, Mexico and the USA
News

FIFA To Reconsider World Cup Format Ahead Of 2026 Tournament In North America

By Robert Summerscales
Sergio Busquets pictured captaining Spain on his final appearance for the national team in 2022
News

Sergio Busquets Retires From International Soccer As Third Most Capped Man In Spain History

By Robert Summerscales
FIFA president Gianni Infantino pictured speaking at a press conference in Qatar two days before the 2022 World Cup final
News

Gianni Infantino Says FIFA Club World Cup Will Feature 32 Teams In 2025 But Jamie Carragher Calls On European Sides To Snub "Ridiculous" Event

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured (left) playing for Real Madrid against Leganes in a friendly in December 2022
News

France Forward Karim Benzema Captains Real Madrid In Friendly Game Three Days Before World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
Endrick pictured holding the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A trophy after Palmeiras were crowned champions in November 2022
News

Endrick Signs Real Madrid Contract But Will Stay At Palmeiras Until July 2024

By Robert Summerscales
A photo of the scoreboard after France's 4-3 win over Argentina in 2018
News

Argentina Vs France Head To Head Record: History Favors Lionel Messi And Co Going Into World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
Theo Hernandez pictured celebrating after scoring for France in their 2022 World Cup semi-final win over Morocco
News

France Shut Out Morocco To Reach Second Successive World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe pictured together during PSG's Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa in October 2022
News

PSG Teammates Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe To Co-Star In World Cup Final As Rivals

By Robert Summerscales