Sir Alex Ferguson Handed New Job By Manchester United

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been handed a new job at the club.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ferguson has been appointed to a new think-tank by United chief executive Richard Arnold.

Former CEO David Gill, ex-captain Bryan Robson and current football director John Murtough are also involved in the initiative, which will give Ferguson more influence at Old Trafford than he has had at any point since his retirement from management.

The 80-year-old retired as United manager in 2013 after 27 trophy-laden seasons in charge.

United were crowned champions of England 13 times during Ferguson's reign but they have not won a single Premier League title since.

Upon retiring, Ferguson stayed involved at United as a non-executive director but that role is mainly ceremonial.

But it is said that Arnold, who became United's CEO in February, sensed an opportunity for the club to benefit more from Ferguson's vast football knowledge and experience.

Sir Alex Ferguson, pictured in 2019, has been handed a new role at Manchester United IMAGO/Focus Images/Michael Sedgwick

Ferguson, Robson and Gill will advise Arnold on a wide array of issues, including but not limited to the development projects at Old Trafford and the club's Carrington training ground.

As a former manager, Ferguson's take on players could be valuable too.

It is claimed that he spoke to Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this week but only after being approached by the Portugal icon, who is keen to leave this summer.