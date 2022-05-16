Jake Daniels Becomes UK's First Active Soccer Player To Publicly Come Out As Gay Since 1990

Jake Daniels has become the first professional soccer player in the UK since 1990 to publicly come out as gay.

The 17-year-old Blackpool forward told Sky Sports: "I feel like I am ready to tell people my story. I want people to know the real me."

"I have been thinking for a long time about how I want to do it, when I want to do it. I know now is the time. I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.

"I can't really put a date on it, but I was probably five or six years old when I knew I was gay. So it's been a long time that I have been living with the lie.

"At that age you don't really think that football and being gay doesn't mix. You just think, one day, when I'm older I'll get a girlfriend and I will change and it will be fine.

"But as you get older you realize you can't just change. It doesn't work like that."

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels pictured in May 2022 IMAGO/News Images/Mark Cosgrove

Daniels made his first-team debut for Blackpool on the final day of the EFL Championship regular season earlier this month.

He was given his chance at senior level after being a prolific scorer at Under 19 level.

Daniels revealed in his in interview with Sky that he had come out to his mother and sister earlier in the season, before scoring four goals against Accrington's youth team in his next match.

He added: "It just shows how much of a weight off the shoulders it was and a massive relief."

Daniels, wearing no.43, pictured preparing to come on as a substitute to make his senior debut for Blackpool against Peterborough IMAGO/News Images/Mark Cosgrove

Daniels is the first active male soccer player in the UK to publicly come out as gay since Justin Fashanu over 30 years ago.

Former Nottingham Forest and Norwich City striker Fashanu tragically took his own life in 1998 aged 37.

Daniels has received widespread praise for his decision to come out.

Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville commended Daniels for showing "incredible courage".

Current England captain Harry Kane wrote on Twitter: "Massive credit to you @Jake_Daniels11 and the way your friends, family, club, and captain have supported you. Football should be welcoming for everyone."

Man United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea added: "Amazing courage and bravery Jake."