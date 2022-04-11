Former Real Madrid Midfielder Freddy Rincon In Critical Condition After Car Crash

Former soccer star Freddy Rincon is said to be in a critical condition after suffering significant head injuries in a car crash.

The 55-year-old was at the wheel of a car carrying four other people when the vehicle collided with a bus on Monday.

All of Rincon's passengers and the driver of the bus were injured.

"Freddy Eusebio Rincon arrived in hospital this morning with a traumatic brain injury," the Imbanaco Clinic said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

"His condition is very critical."

Rincon is one of Colombia's most famous sportspeople.

He represented his country at three FIFA World Cups, playing 10 tournament games - which is still a national record he shares with Carlos Valderrama.

Freddy Rincon pictured in action for Colombia against the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/WEREK

After starting out in his native Colombia, Rincon spent most of his club career in Brazil.

But he also played for Napoli and Real Madrid in Europe.

Rincon became the first ever Colombian to play for Real in 1995, before leaving two years and 21 appearances later.

Arguably the highlight of his club career came with Corinthians in 2000 when he helped the Brazilian club win the FIFA Club World Cup.

Corinthians reached the final of that tournament by finishing ahead of Spanish giants Real in the group stage.