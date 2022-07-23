Skip to main content

Son Heung-Min Assists Two Harry Kane Goals As Tottenham Win Away At Rangers

The Premier League's most prolific partnership of all time did the business for Tottenham as they came from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 in Glasgow.

Son Heung-min provided two assists for Harry Kane whose brace early in the second half responded to Antonio Colak's 24th-minute opener.

Kane and Son, who broke the EPL record for most goals scored and assisted by one another in February, both played 70 minutes at Ibrox.

Tottenham's starting XI featured 10 players who began their final game of last season, with Cristian Romero replacing Ben Davies in the only change.

Despite falling behind, Spurs looked fluid and created plenty of chances in the first half but Rangers keeper Allan McGregor was on top form.

McGregor could do nothing to keep out Kane's equalizer on 50 minutes though.

After receiving the ball from Son, Kane cut inside from the left and curled a brilliant shot into the top corner of McGregor's net.

The duo combined again six minutes later when Son controlled the ball with his back to goal and volleyed a pass to Kane who drilled home from 15 yards.

Kane has now scored five goals in three Spurs friendlies this summer.

Son Heung-min pictured passing the ball for Harry Kane to set up a goal in Tottenham's 2-1 win at Rangers

Then came the changes and Spurs eventually ended the game with a completely different XI after Fraser Forster, Clement Lenglet, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma all made their debuts off the bench.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris was briefly invited back onto the field after the game to lift the Walter Tull Memorial Cup.

