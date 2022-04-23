NBA's Josh Richardson Makes It Clear He Is An Arsenal Fan... Despite Playing For Spurs

Josh Richardson may be a Spurs man in the NBA but not when it comes to soccer.

The San Antonio Spurs star has made it clear that he support's Tottenham Hotspur's north London rivals Arsenal.

Richardson was at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to watch his beloved Gunners beat Manchester United 3-1.

He documented his trip with multiple posts on social media.

First he tweeted: "I'm not gonna lie the emirates is popping right now".

He then shared a photo of himself posing pitchside with club legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

He shared that picture with the message: "Don’t ever question my loyalty over here.!!!"

After the game, Richardson showed off a signed shirt from Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, who wrote: "TO JOSH, REAL FAN".

Lacazette was an unused substitute against United. But Arsenal did not miss him as Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka provided goals.

At the other end, Cristiano Ronaldo scored for United to reach 100 goals in his Premier League career.

United's defeat effectively ended their hopes of finishing in the top four, while it elevated Arsenal into pole position ahead of Tottenham.