Stefan Ortega & Julian Alvarez Make Man City Debuts As Kevin De Bruyne Shines Against Club America

Pep Guardiola handed debuts to Stefan Ortega and Julian Alvarez as Manchester City began their 2022 pre-season by beating Club America 2-1.

Most of the pre-match focus was on Erling Haaland but City's new no.9 remained on the bench all night.

City did have a new striker on full display though as Argentina international Alvarez played 71 minutes at Houston's NRG Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne (left), Julian Alvarez (center) and Bernardo Silva (right) pictured during Manchester City's 2-1 win over Club America in July 2022

There was a fresh face at the back too as German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega played the full 90.

But it was a well-established City star that stole the show in the States.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice in the first half, either side of a Henry Martin equalizer, to give City a winning start in what will be a very short pre-season - they play Bayern Munich on Sunday in their only other friendly.

De Bruyne's first goal was a long-range banger.

His second saw him place a low shot between the keeper's legs, after Riyad Mahrez had opened up the defense with a brilliant pass.

