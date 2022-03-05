Steven Gerrard Says Coutinho Was "Back To His Liverpool Form" Against Southampton

Steven Gerrard Says Coutinho Was "Back To His Liverpool Form" For Aston Villa Vs Southampton

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard hailed Philippe Coutinho following his performance in Saturday's 4-0 win over Southampton.

Gerrard suggested that Coutinho was looking like the superstar he had played alongside at Liverpool.

Coutinho and Gerrard were Liverpool teammates from January 2013 until the summer of 2015, when Gerrard played his final game for the Reds.

The Brazilian stayed at Anfield for another two and a half years before Barcelona made him their most expensive ever signing in January 2018.

Coutinho won two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey crowns with Barca. He also won the treble while at loan at Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 season.

But it has been suggested that he has not been able to consistently reproduce the levels he reached at Liverpool since leaving Anfield.

Until now?

"We've got Phil back fit and in a really good place," Gerrard told BBC Sport.

Philippe Coutinho scored and assisted as Aston Villa thrashed Southampton on Saturday IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin

"He was back to his Liverpool form today and he was a touch above. The other players have got a lift from him.

"It is about having players running in behind for him. Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings were untouchable at times today too.

"When Phil is in the mood he is a world class player. He probably finished my career a couple of years early, he's the reason I've got screws in my knees and groins!"

Coutinho scored Villa's third goal against Southampton after setting up Douglas Luiz for their second.

Watkins and Ings also got on the scoresheet as Villa climbed to 11th in the Premier League table.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Villa from Barcelona. Villa have an option to buy him permanently at the end of the season.