Xherdan Shaqiri Delivers At Another World Cup As Switzerland Beat Cameroon

Xherdan Shaqiri has now scored or assisted a goal at three consecutive World Cups.

The 31-year-old set up Breel Embolo for Switzerland's winner as they began their Qatar 2022 campaign by beating Cameroon 1-0 on Thursday.

Swiss striker Embolo refused to outwardly celebrate the goal, having been born in Cameroon.

But Shaqiri did not hold back. He was seen punching the air in front of a large group of Switzerland fans after his low cross had been fired home by Embolo three minutes into the second half.

Highlights: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon

Xherdan Shaqiri (no.23) pictured hugging Breel Embolo following the striker's winning goal for Switzerland against Cameroon IMAGO/Sven Simon

Shaqiri made his World Cup debut in 2010 but only featured for 12 minutes of what was a disappointing campaign.

He then starred at the 2014 tournament where he scored three goals in four games.

Four years later at the 2018 World Cup, Shaqiri made another four appearances. He recorded one assist and one goal in Russia, including a 90th-minute winner against Serbia.

Shaqiri has also had a major impact for Switzerland at the last two European Championships, scoring four goals and assisting two more in nine outings across Euro 2016 and Euro 2020.

The Chicago Fire playmaker has either scored or assisted 12 of Switzerland's last 24 goals at major tournaments.