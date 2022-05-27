Skip to main content

Thiago And Fabinho On Board As Liverpool Fly To Paris After Plane Receives Water Salute

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team were given a water salute by the fire brigade at John Lennon Airport on Friday before they jetted off to Paris.

Two fire engines were deployed to wish Klopp and his players good luck in Saturday's Champions League final as their hoses fired out plumes of water to form an arch over their airplane.

Among the players on board the plane were midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

A plane carrying the Liverpool team to Paris for the Champions League final is pictured being given a water salute by the fire brigade at John Lennon Airport

Seeing the Brazilian duo traveling with their teammates will have fueled hope among fans that they will be fit to face Real Madrid on Saturday night.

Those hopes will have intensified later on Friday when Thiago and Fabinho were both pictured training at the Stade de France.

Thiago is expected to be in contention to start in the final, despite picking up a knock in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fabinho could return after being out since May 10 when he sustained a muscular injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Fabinho has been a key man in Liverpool's run to the Champions League final. He has played in all 12 of their UCL games so far this season.

Fabinho (left) and Thiago Alcantara pictured training at the Stade de France on the eve of the 2022 Champions League final

Thiago And Fabinho On Board As Liverpool Fly To Paris After Plane Receives Water Salute

