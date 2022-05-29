Skip to main content

"Close The Votes, Benzema Won It": Thierry Henry Says The Ballon d'Or Race Is Over

Thierry Henry is certain that Karim Benzema will win the Ballon d'Or after helping Real Madrid claim their 14th European title.

The Ballon d'Or, organized by France Football, is an award that has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for more than a decade.

Luka Modric is the only player other than Messi and Ronaldo to win a Ballon d'Or since 2007.

But ahead of Saturday's Champions League final, the three main contenders for the 2022 award were Benzema, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

All three played in Paris, but Benzema was the only one who ended the night as a champion of Europe.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema pictured (left) alongside Liverpool's Mo Salah during the Champions League final in May 2022

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema pictured (left) alongside Liverpool's Mo Salah during the Champions League final

Although Benzema did not score in the final - which Real won 1-0 courtesy of a 59th-minute goal from Vinicius Junior - he has been his side's star man this season.

Benzema ended the season having scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 12 Champions League appearances.

He registered three goals in the last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain, four in Real's quarter-final win over Chelsea and three against Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Fellow Frenchman Henry was working for CBS Sports as a pundit during Saturday's final.

Henry ended the broadcast by looking down the lens of a camera and delivering the message: "I just wanted to say to something to France Football or whoever is voting... Close the vote, Benzema won it. Bye!"

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema pictured (left) alongside Liverpool's Mo Salah during the Champions League final in May 2022
News

"Close The Votes, Benzema Won It": Thierry Henry Says The Ballon d'Or Race Is Over

By Robert Summerscales10 seconds ago
Jurgen Klopp pictured walking past the Champions League trophy after Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the 2022 final in Paris
News

Jurgen Klopp Encourages Liverpool Fans To Attend Victory Parade Despite UCL Final Loss

By Robert Summerscales46 minutes ago
Thibaut Courtois pictured celebrating after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final
News

Champions League Final MVP Thibaut Courtois Demands Respect After Shutting Out Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pictured on the touchline during the 2022 Champions League final
News

Carlo Ancelotti Becomes Most Successful Manager In Champions League History

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Vinicius Junior (left) pictured celebrating in front of Real Madrid fans after scoring against Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final
Watch

Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid - Watch Key Moments From Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Karim Benzema (right) pictured talking to referee Clement Turpin during the 2022 Champions League final in Paris
News

Former Referee Tries To Explain Why Karim Benzema Goal Was Ruled Offside In UCL Final

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
A Paris police offer is pictured spraying tear gas towards a group of Liverpool fans outside the Stade de France
News

Police Use Tear Gas On Fans Outside Champions League Final Between Liverpool And Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara pictured training ahead of the 2022 Champions League final
News

Liverpool XI For Champions League Final Confirmed As Thiago Starts Against Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Federico Valverde (left) pictured training ahead of the 2022 Champions League final
News

Real Madrid Lineup Confirmed Ahead Of Champions League Final Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago