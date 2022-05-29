"Close The Votes, Benzema Won It": Thierry Henry Says The Ballon d'Or Race Is Over

Thierry Henry is certain that Karim Benzema will win the Ballon d'Or after helping Real Madrid claim their 14th European title.

The Ballon d'Or, organized by France Football, is an award that has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for more than a decade.

Luka Modric is the only player other than Messi and Ronaldo to win a Ballon d'Or since 2007.

But ahead of Saturday's Champions League final, the three main contenders for the 2022 award were Benzema, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

All three played in Paris, but Benzema was the only one who ended the night as a champion of Europe.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema pictured (left) alongside Liverpool's Mo Salah during the Champions League final IMAGO/NurPhoto/Jose Breton

Although Benzema did not score in the final - which Real won 1-0 courtesy of a 59th-minute goal from Vinicius Junior - he has been his side's star man this season.

Benzema ended the season having scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 12 Champions League appearances.

He registered three goals in the last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain, four in Real's quarter-final win over Chelsea and three against Manchester City in the semi-finals.

Fellow Frenchman Henry was working for CBS Sports as a pundit during Saturday's final.

Henry ended the broadcast by looking down the lens of a camera and delivering the message: "I just wanted to say to something to France Football or whoever is voting... Close the vote, Benzema won it. Bye!"