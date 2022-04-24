Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Antonio Rudiger Is Leaving Chelsea Despite Club's Best Efforts

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will leave the club this summer.

Rudiger has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since joining from Roma in 2017 and Chelsea wanted to extend his contract beyond its expiry date in June.

The defender was offered a new deal worth more than £10m per year, according to BBC Sport, but Chelsea could not offer more due to the terms of their special license issued after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

"He informed me some days ago in a personal talk," Tuchel told Sky Sports after Sunday's 1-0 win over West Ham.

"We gave everything and now we enter a situation where we can't fight any more because of the sanctions and now Toni will leave.

"Our hands are tied. I don't know what would have been the outcome [without the sanctions]. That's his decision. It's not a nice one for us but we don't take it personally.

"He is a key figure and will stay a key figure for us. We will miss him a lot. He is a guy who gives people courage, who people are a bit afraid of. He plays 55 games a season for 90 minutes at an outstanding level.

"He was the top defender in the past one and a half years with me and I have nothing but respect for him."

Rudiger will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be among the clubs interested in signing him.

Rudiger has not played club football in either Spain or France, with German side Stuttgart his only club before Roma.

The German center-back had never won a trophy at club level prior to joining Chelsea, but he will leave with at least five.

Rudiger has won an FA Cup, Europa League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues.

He will get the chance to add another FA Cup title to his list when Chelsea take on Liverpool on May 14 in what will likely be his final match for the club.

Antonio Rudiger (left) pictured shaking hands with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in September 2021

