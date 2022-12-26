Tim Ream Becomes 25th USA Player To Score In England's Premier League
Tim Ream scored his first Premier League on Boxing Day as Fulham won 3-0 at Crystal Palace.
Ream provided an emphatic finish with his left foot after Andreas Pereira's corner kick had been headed into his path by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Missouri-born Ream is now the 25th United States player to score in England's Premier League.
A total of 182 EPL goals have now been scored by Americans.
Remarkably, exactly half of those goals have been scored by Americans playing for Fulham.
Indeed, almost 14% of all of Fulham's 655 Premier League goals have been scored by Americans.
Clint Dempsey scored 50 EPL goals for Fulham, Brian McBride got 32, while Carlos Bocanegra chipped in with eight.
Twenty-five different Americans have scored in the EPL, including two goalkeepers.
All 25 United States Players To Have Scored In The Premier League
- Brenden Aaronson – Leeds United
- Jozy Altidore – Hull City and Sunderland
- DaMarcus Beasley – Manchester City
- Carlos Bocanegra – Fulham
- Geoff Cameron – Stoke City
- Jay DeMerit – Watford
- Clint Dempsey – Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur
- Landon Donovan – Everton
- Brad Friedel – Blackburn Rovers
- John Harkes – Sheffield Wednesday
- Stuart Holden – Bolton Wanderers
- Tim Howard – Everton
- Cobi Jones – Coventry City
- Jovan Kirovski – Birmingham City
- Eric Lichaj – Aston Villa
- Brian McBride – Everton and Fulham
- Joe-Max Moore – Everton
- Preki – Everton
- Christian Pulisic – Chelsea
- Tim Ream – Fulham
- Claudio Reyna – Sunderland and Manchester City
- Josh Sargent – Norwich City
- Jonathan Spector – West Ham United
- Roy Wegerle – Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City
- DeAndre Yedlin – Newcastle United