Tim Ream Becomes 25th USA Player To Score In England's Premier League

Tim Ream scored his first Premier League on Boxing Day as Fulham won 3-0 at Crystal Palace.

Ream provided an emphatic finish with his left foot after Andreas Pereira's corner kick had been headed into his path by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Missouri-born Ream is now the 25th United States player to score in England's Premier League.

A total of 182 EPL goals have now been scored by Americans.

Remarkably, exactly half of those goals have been scored by Americans playing for Fulham.

Indeed, almost 14% of all of Fulham's 655 Premier League goals have been scored by Americans.

Clint Dempsey scored 50 EPL goals for Fulham, Brian McBride got 32, while Carlos Bocanegra chipped in with eight.

Twenty-five different Americans have scored in the EPL, including two goalkeepers.

All 25 United States Players To Have Scored In The Premier League

Brenden Aaronson – Leeds United

Jozy Altidore – Hull City and Sunderland

DaMarcus Beasley – Manchester City

Carlos Bocanegra – Fulham

Geoff Cameron – Stoke City

Jay DeMerit – Watford

Clint Dempsey – Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur

Landon Donovan – Everton

Brad Friedel – Blackburn Rovers

John Harkes – Sheffield Wednesday

Stuart Holden – Bolton Wanderers

Tim Howard – Everton

Cobi Jones – Coventry City

Jovan Kirovski – Birmingham City

Eric Lichaj – Aston Villa

Brian McBride – Everton and Fulham

Joe-Max Moore – Everton

Preki – Everton

Christian Pulisic – Chelsea

Tim Ream – Fulham

Claudio Reyna – Sunderland and Manchester City

Josh Sargent – Norwich City

Jonathan Spector – West Ham United

Roy Wegerle – Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City

DeAndre Yedlin – Newcastle United