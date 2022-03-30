Tottenham And Arsenal Set For Rescheduled Derby Date In May

A provisional date has reportedly been set for Tottenham Hotspur's postponed Premier League home game against Arsenal.

According to the Daily Mail, the match will take place in the week beginning May 9.

Wednesday May 11 therefore looks to be the most likely date, but Tuesday 10 or Thursday 12 are also possibilities.

The Premier League season concludes on Sunday May 15, when all 20 teams kick-off their final matches at the same time.

Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season, while Spurs visit Norwich.

The north London derby could have huge implications on the battle for fourth place in the Premier League.

Spurs are currently three points behind Arsenal, who have played one match fewer.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set to host a north London derby in May IMAGO/Sportimage/Kieran Cleeves

The game had originally been scheduled for Sunday January 16, but it was called off after Arsenal made a request to the Premier League at the eleventh hour because they had several first-team players unavailable.

Only one of those players, Martin Odegaard, had been missing due to COVID. The other absentees were because of injury, suspension and call-ups to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Later in January, the Premier League changed its rules to avoid similar requests for postponements.

Now a club must have at least four positive cases if it wishes to cite COVID to request the postponement of a Premier League game.

Although the decision to call the game off in January was made upon a request from Arsenal, it could work in Tottenham's favor.

Star man Son Heung-min would have missed the match with a hamstring injury in January.

Son has since recovered from that problem and scored twice in Tottenham's most recent game, a 3-1 win over West Ham.