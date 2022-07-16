Two Tottenham Players Forced To Stay In South Korea After Testing Positive For COVID On Tour

Two of Tottenham's summer signings will not be able to travel with their teammates back to the UK after testing positive for COVID in South Korea.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster and midfielder Yves Bissouma have both been isolating at the team hotel since Tuesday after receiving the results of their mandatory PCR tests.

As a result, both players were unable to play in Tottenham's 6-3 win over a K-League XI on Wednesday or in Saturday's clash with Sevilla.

Fans in South Korea pictured supporting Tottenham Hotspur during the club's 2022 summer tour IMAGO/Penta Press/Steve Cho Kyewoong

Tottenham are set to fly home on Sunday to continue their pre-season training schedule in London before traveling north to play Rangers next weekend.

But Forster and Bissouma must stay put until Tuesday as the law in South Korea requires them to isolate for seven days.

Spurs will hope that Bissouma is able to feature against Rangers or at least in their final pre-season friendly against Roma in Israel on July 30.

Unlike Forster, who was brought in as an understudy to Hugo Lloris, Bissouma has the potential to be a key member of Tottenham's first XI this season.