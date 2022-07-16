Skip to main content

Two Tottenham Players Forced To Stay In South Korea After Testing Positive For COVID On Tour

Two of Tottenham's summer signings will not be able to travel with their teammates back to the UK after testing positive for COVID in South Korea.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster and midfielder Yves Bissouma have both been isolating at the team hotel since Tuesday after receiving the results of their mandatory PCR tests.

As a result, both players were unable to play in Tottenham's 6-3 win over a K-League XI on Wednesday or in Saturday's clash with Sevilla.

Fans in South Korea pictured supporting Tottenham Hotspur during their 2022 summer tour

Fans in South Korea pictured supporting Tottenham Hotspur during the club's 2022 summer tour

Tottenham are set to fly home on Sunday to continue their pre-season training schedule in London before traveling north to play Rangers next weekend.

But Forster and Bissouma must stay put until Tuesday as the law in South Korea requires them to isolate for seven days.

Spurs will hope that Bissouma is able to feature against Rangers or at least in their final pre-season friendly against Roma in Israel on July 30.

Unlike Forster, who was brought in as an understudy to Hugo Lloris, Bissouma has the potential to be a key member of Tottenham's first XI this season.

Fans in South Korea pictured supporting Tottenham Hotspur during their 2022 summer tour
News

Two Tottenham Players Forced To Stay In South Korea After Testing Positive For COVID On Tour

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Kalidou Koulibaly pictured in May 2022 at the end of his last ever home game for Napoli
News

Kalidou Koulibaly Joins Chelsea Six Years After They First Tried To Sign Him

By Robert Summerscales43 minutes ago
England's players pictured celebrating during their 5-0 win over Northern Ireland at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 5-0 N. Ireland - Watch All The Goals After More Women's Euros History Is Made

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in May 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Options Drying Up After Chelsea Join PSG In Passing On Man United Forward

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Christian Eriksen pictured playing for Brentford in May 2022
News

Just 15 Players Have Made More EPL Assists Than New Man United Signing Christian Eriksen

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Mo Salah (right) pictured after scoring for Liverpool against Crystal Palace in a 2022 pre-season friendly
Watch

Watch Mo Salah Score His 1st Liverpool Goal Since Signing New Contract

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Marcus Rashford pictured during Manchester United's 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in July 2022
Watch

Watch Marcus Rashford Score 1st Goal In 174 Days As Man United Beat Melbourne Victory

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Anthony Martial pictured after scoring for Manchester United in a 4-0 win over Liverpool in a 2022 pre-season friendly
Features

Anthony Martial Acing Audition For Man United Starting Role In Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence

By Robert SummerscalesJul 15, 2022
Frenkie de Jong pictured in action for Barcelona in May 2022
News

Barcelona And Manchester United Agree Frenkie De Jong Deal But Player Not Yet Convinced

By Robert SummerscalesJul 15, 2022