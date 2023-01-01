Skip to main content

#ConteOut Trends On Twitter After Tottenham Are Booed Off Following Another Home Loss

Tottenham fans voiced their discontent after watching their team start 2023 by losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

The final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was followed by widespread booing and jeering after second-half goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz had given Villa a deserved victory.

Spurs have now lost three of their last four home games in the Premier League, having previously been beaten in north London by Newcastle and Liverpool.

Perhaps more concerning is the fact that Tottenham have now conceded at least twice in each of their last seven league games.

Manager Antonio Conte was widely criticized on social media after Sunday's defeat.

Many Spurs fans appear to have grown increasingly frustrated with Conte's cautious tactics, especially as this style of play has not even resulted in defensive success - Spurs have now gone 10 games without a clean sheet.

The hashtag "#ConteOut" trended on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

"Definitely #ConteOut," wrote one fan. "Boring. At least lose with some panache".

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Another tweeted: "We are so boring under Conte it's not fun watching at all. Success wouldn't change my feelings on that but when we are losing as well, there's no excuse - too many talented players for this sh*** every game".

Antonio Conte pictured during Tottenham's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa in January 2023

Antonio Conte pictured during Tottenham's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa

Conte's current Spurs contract is set to expire in June but many fans want a change of manager before then.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara ran a poll via his Twitter account asking fans if they would prefer to have Conte in charge next season or for the club to rehire former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino was the more popular choice and one fan replied: "Next week if possible ..... never mind next season".

Conte has now been in charge for 60 matches as Spurs boss, winning 33 of them and losing 17.

His win rate of 55% is marginally higher than the one Pochettino recorded over 293 matches with Tottenham between 2014 and 2019.

Pochettino guided Spurs to 159 victories, 62 draws and 72 losses, earning him a 54.27% win rate.

In This Article (2)

Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
Aston Villa

Antonio Conte pictured during Tottenham's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa in January 2023
News

#ConteOut Trends On Twitter After Tottenham Are Booed Off Following Another Home Loss

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in October 2022
News

Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr's players pictured celebrating during their 1-0 win at Al-Khaleej on New Year's Eve in 2022
News

Al Nassr Win First Game Since Signing Cristiano Ronaldo As Vincent Aboubakar Scores Only Goal

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal players pictured celebrating during a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve in 2022
News

Arsenal End 2022 Seven Points Clear Of Man City In Premier League Title Race

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring his 21st goal of the 2022/23 Premier League season for Manchester City (during a home game against Everton on December 31, 2022)
News

Another Day, Another Premier League Record For Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Mateu Lahoz pictured during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol in December 2022
News

Referee Mateu Lahoz Issues 15 Yellow Cards And Two Reds As Barcelona And Espanyol Draw

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United no.10 Marcus Rashford pictured celebrating after scoring against Wolves on New Year's Eve in 2022
Watch

Watch Marcus Rashford Score Winner At Wolves After Being Released From Naughty Step

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured (left) with Marcus Rashford during Manchester United's game against Arsenal in September 2022
News

Marcus Rashford Benched By Erik Ten Hag Due To "Internal Disciplinary" Issue

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured (center) at Anfield during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester in December 2022
News

Cody Gakpo And Luis Diaz Among Crowd At Anfield During Liverpool's Win Over Leicester

By Robert Summerscales