Versatile Tottenham Signing Ivan Perisic Can Fill Four Positions In Antonio Conte's 3-4-3

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of 33-year-old Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Perisic is joining Spurs this summer on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Inter Milan.

He spent six seasons at Inter and played under Antonio Conte during the 2020/21 campaign when they won the Serie A title together.

Perisic played at left wing-back in the majority of his appearances under Conte in Italy and it is expected that will be his primary position next season too.

But Perisic is highly versatile, having played across multiple positions during his career.

Giving an interview to his new club's social media team this week, Perisic said: "I can play several positions in the system Tottenham is playing right now and I will bring a lot of experience."

Indeed, in Conte's favored 3-4-3 formation Perisic can comfortably operate four different roles.

As well as left wing-back, he can play anywhere across the front three.

Perisic's ability to perform as a central striker could provide Spurs with a significant boost.

Spurs have become unhealthily reliant on Harry Kane in that position due to their lack of squad depth.

But Perisic being able to fill in occasionally may now allow Conte more opportunities to rest Kane - thus keeping his star striker fresh.

Perisic is a capable forward too. He is third on the all-time list of Croatia's top scorers with 32 international goals.