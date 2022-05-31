Skip to main content

Versatile Tottenham Signing Ivan Perisic Can Fill Four Positions In Antonio Conte's 3-4-3

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of 33-year-old Croatia international Ivan Perisic on a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Perisic is joining Spurs this summer on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Inter Milan.

He spent six seasons at Inter and played under Antonio Conte during the 2020/21 campaign when they won the Serie A title together.

Perisic played at left wing-back in the majority of his appearances under Conte in Italy and it is expected that will be his primary position next season too.

But Perisic is highly versatile, having played across multiple positions during his career.

Giving an interview to his new club's social media team this week, Perisic said: "I can play several positions in the system Tottenham is playing right now and I will bring a lot of experience."

Indeed, in Conte's favored 3-4-3 formation Perisic can comfortably operate four different roles.

As well as left wing-back, he can play anywhere across the front three.

Perisic's ability to perform as a central striker could provide Spurs with a significant boost.

Spurs have become unhealthily reliant on Harry Kane in that position due to their lack of squad depth.

But Perisic being able to fill in occasionally may now allow Conte more opportunities to rest Kane - thus keeping his star striker fresh.

Perisic is a capable forward too. He is third on the all-time list of Croatia's top scorers with 32 international goals.

Ivan Perisic points to the badge on his Tottenham jersey after signing from Inter Milan

Ivan Perisic pictured pointing to the badge on his Tottenham jersey after signing from Inter Milan

Ivan Perisic points to the badge on his Tottenham jersey after signing from Inter Milan
News

Versatile Tottenham Signing Ivan Perisic Can Fill Four Positions In Antonio Conte's 3-4-3

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Gareth Bale pictured entering the Bernabeu stadium for Real Madrid's Champions League party after the 2022 final
Watch

Real Madrid Fans Cheer Gareth Bale As Five-Time Champions League Winner Waves Goodbye

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy pictured attending his club's final game of the 2021/22 season
Features

Tottenham's Early Transfer Moves Suggest Daniel Levy May Be Trying A New Approach

By Robert SummerscalesMay 30, 2022
The Chelsea emblem pictured outside Stamford Bridge in 2022
News

Chelsea Now Permitted To Sign And Sell Players In Summer Transfer Window After Takeover

By Robert SummerscalesMay 30, 2022
Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017
News

Chelsea FC Takeover Completed As Roman Abramovich's 19 Years As Owner Ends

By Robert SummerscalesMay 30, 2022
Robert Lewandowski and wife Anna Lewandowska pictured at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022
Transfer Talk

Robert Lewandowski Says He Wants To Leave Bayern Munich: "I Hope They Don't Stop Me"

By Robert SummerscalesMay 30, 2022
Mo Salah (no.11) pictured scoring the 2021/22 Premier League Goal of the Season for Liverpool against Manchester City
Watch

Premier League Goal Of The Season: Watch Mo Salah's Award-Winning Solo Strike Vs Man City

By Robert SummerscalesMay 29, 2022
Nottingham Forest fans pictured celebrating at Wembley during their team's victory over Huddersfield Town in the 2022 Championship play-off final
News

Nottingham Forest Win Championship Play-Offs And Promotion To The Premier League

By Robert SummerscalesMay 29, 2022
Sadio Mane pictured (center) during Liverpool's trophy parade at the end of the 2021/22 season
Transfer Talk

Sadio Mane Waves Goodbye To Liverpool Fans At Trophy Parade

By Robert SummerscalesMay 29, 2022