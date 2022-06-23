U19 Euros: Tottenham's Dane Scarlett Nets Twice As England Thrash Serbia 4-0 To Reach Semis

England joined France and Italy in the semi-finals of the 2022 UEFA European Under 19 Championship by thrashing Serbia 4-0 in their second group game.

Tottenham's Dane Scarlett was England's MVP in a dominant performance.

Scarlett scored twice for the Young Lions before Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison added second-half goals.

It was not just through his goals that Scarlett impressed against Serbia.

The 18-year-old, who has made 10 first-team appearances for Spurs, exhibited some excellent movement and hold-up play.

Tottenham teenager Dane Scarlett pictured in action for England's U19 team IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

England had begun their campaign with a 2-0 win over Austria three days earlier.

Their tally of six points guarantees them a place in the knockout phase, but they must avoid defeat against Israel on Saturday in order to finish top in Group B.

England are likely to rest some of their big hitters against Israel to keep the squad fresh for the semi-finals next Wednesday.

The final will take place at Slovakia's Anton Malatinsky Stadium on July 1.

England last won the U19 Euros in 2017 with a squad that included Aaron Ramsdale, Reece James, Ryan Sessegnon, Mason Mount and Trevoh Chalobah.