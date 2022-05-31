Skip to main content

UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Fixtures: All Dates For League A Plus Format Info And Sorting Rules

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League begins this June and the fixture list is a busy one.

Most nations involved are playing four games in 11 days this summer, before the group stage concludes during the September international break.

UEFA Nations League Format

The format remains the same as the previous edition.

The top sixteen teams have been drawn into four groups - A1, A2, A3 and A4.

Within those groups each nation will play each other twice - home and away - meaning that there are six rounds of fixtures.

At the end of those fixtures, the team at the bottom of each group will be relegated to League B.

The four League A teams that finish top of their groups will qualify for the Nations League Finals - a mini-tournament that will take place between June 14 and June 18 in 2023.

The Nations League Finals will be hosted by one of the nations involved and will consist of two single-leg semi-finals and a final.

Because Euro 2024 qualifiers are also due to take place in June 2023, all four teams who reach the Nations League Finals will be guaranteed a five-team group in Euro 2024 qualifying - rather than a group of six - so that their schedules remain manageable.

A general view of the UEFA Nations League trophy

The third edition of the UEFA Nations League begins in June 2022

UEFA Nations League Sorting Rules

If multiple teams end the league phase level on points then their head-to-head record will be used to separate them.

If they still remain tied, overall goal difference will be used.

The next steps if needed would be most goals scored, followed by most away goals scored, followed by most wins, then most away wins.

Should the teams remain tied after all of these criteria, then the team with the superior disciplinary record would finish higher.

UEFA Nations League A Fixtures

Group A1 - France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Fixtures

June 3, 2022:
Croatia vs Austria
France vs Denmark

June 6, 2022:
Austria vs Denmark
Croatia vs France

June 10, 2022:
Austria vs France
Denmark vs Croatia

June 13, 2022:
Denmark vs Austria
France vs Croatia

September 22, 2022:
Croatia vs Denmark
France vs Austria

September 25, 2022:
Austria vs Croatia
Denmark vs France

France captain Hugo Lloris pictured lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy after the 2020/2021

France are reigning champions after winning the 2021 UEFA Nations League Finals

Group A2 - Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Fixtures

June 2, 2022:
Czech Republic vs Switzerland
Spain vs Portugal

June 5, 2022:
Czech Republic vs Spain
Portugal vs Switzerland

June 9, 2022:
Portugal vs Czech Republic
Switzerland vs Spain

June 12, 2022:
Spain vs Czech Republic
Switzerland vs Portugal

September 24, 2022:
Czech Republic vs Portugal
Spain vs Switzerland

September 27, 2022:
Portugal vs Spain
Switzerland vs Czech Republic

Portugal's players celebrate with their trophy after becoming inaugural UEFA Nations League champions in 2019

Portugal were the first ever winners of the UEFA Nations League in 2019

Group A3 - Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

June 4, 2022:
Hungary vs England
Italy vs Germany

June 7, 2022:
Germany vs England
Italy vs Hungary

June 11, 2022:
England vs Italy
Hungary vs Germany

June 14, 2022:
England vs Hungary
Germany vs Italy

September 23, 2022:
Germany vs Hungary
Italy vs England

September 26, 2022:
England vs Germany
Hungary vs Italy

Gareth Southgate (left) pictured in conversation with Harry Kane during England's 4-0 win over Andorra in September 2021

England face a tough task to reach the Nations League Finals as they need to top Group A3 ahead of Italy and Germany

Group A4 - Belgium, Holland, Poland, Wales

June 1, 2022:
Poland vs Wales

June 3, 2022:
Belgium vs Holland

June 8, 2022:
Belgium vs Poland
Wales vs Holland

June 11, 2022:
Holland vs Poland
Wales vs Belgium

June 14, 2022:
Holland vs Wales
Poland vs Belgium

September 22, 2022:
Belgium vs Wales
Poland vs Holland

September 25, 2022:
Holland vs Belgium
Wales vs Poland

A general view of the UEFA Nations League trophy
