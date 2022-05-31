UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Fixtures: All Dates For League A Plus Format Info And Sorting Rules
The third edition of the UEFA Nations League begins this June and the fixture list is a busy one.
Most nations involved are playing four games in 11 days this summer, before the group stage concludes during the September international break.
UEFA Nations League Format
The format remains the same as the previous edition.
The top sixteen teams have been drawn into four groups - A1, A2, A3 and A4.
Within those groups each nation will play each other twice - home and away - meaning that there are six rounds of fixtures.
At the end of those fixtures, the team at the bottom of each group will be relegated to League B.
The four League A teams that finish top of their groups will qualify for the Nations League Finals - a mini-tournament that will take place between June 14 and June 18 in 2023.
The Nations League Finals will be hosted by one of the nations involved and will consist of two single-leg semi-finals and a final.
Because Euro 2024 qualifiers are also due to take place in June 2023, all four teams who reach the Nations League Finals will be guaranteed a five-team group in Euro 2024 qualifying - rather than a group of six - so that their schedules remain manageable.
UEFA Nations League Sorting Rules
If multiple teams end the league phase level on points then their head-to-head record will be used to separate them.
If they still remain tied, overall goal difference will be used.
The next steps if needed would be most goals scored, followed by most away goals scored, followed by most wins, then most away wins.
Should the teams remain tied after all of these criteria, then the team with the superior disciplinary record would finish higher.
UEFA Nations League A Fixtures
Group A1 - France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria
Fixtures
June 3, 2022:
Croatia vs Austria
France vs Denmark
June 6, 2022:
Austria vs Denmark
Croatia vs France
June 10, 2022:
Austria vs France
Denmark vs Croatia
June 13, 2022:
Denmark vs Austria
France vs Croatia
September 22, 2022:
Croatia vs Denmark
France vs Austria
September 25, 2022:
Austria vs Croatia
Denmark vs France
Group A2 - Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic
Fixtures
June 2, 2022:
Czech Republic vs Switzerland
Spain vs Portugal
June 5, 2022:
Czech Republic vs Spain
Portugal vs Switzerland
June 9, 2022:
Portugal vs Czech Republic
Switzerland vs Spain
June 12, 2022:
Spain vs Czech Republic
Switzerland vs Portugal
September 24, 2022:
Czech Republic vs Portugal
Spain vs Switzerland
September 27, 2022:
Portugal vs Spain
Switzerland vs Czech Republic
Group A3 - Italy, Germany, England, Hungary
June 4, 2022:
Hungary vs England
Italy vs Germany
June 7, 2022:
Germany vs England
Italy vs Hungary
June 11, 2022:
England vs Italy
Hungary vs Germany
June 14, 2022:
England vs Hungary
Germany vs Italy
September 23, 2022:
Germany vs Hungary
Italy vs England
September 26, 2022:
England vs Germany
Hungary vs Italy
Group A4 - Belgium, Holland, Poland, Wales
June 1, 2022:
Poland vs Wales
June 3, 2022:
Belgium vs Holland
June 8, 2022:
Belgium vs Poland
Wales vs Holland
June 11, 2022:
Holland vs Poland
Wales vs Belgium
June 14, 2022:
Holland vs Wales
Poland vs Belgium
September 22, 2022:
Belgium vs Wales
Poland vs Holland
September 25, 2022:
Holland vs Belgium
Wales vs Poland