Skip to main content

UEFA Outline New Financial Regulations To Reform FFP

New financial regulations were announced by UEFA this week.

They will take over from the original FFP (financial fair play) rules that were introduced in 2010.

What are UEFA's new financial regulations?

The amount that clubs are permitted to lose over a three-year period will double from €30m to €60m. 

Under the new regulations, European clubs will be limited to spending 70% percent of their revenue on wages, transfers and agents' fees.

When will they start?

UEFA's new rules will come into effect in June but clubs will have three years to implement them.

It is expected that clubs will be allowed to spend 90% of their income in 2023/24 and 80% in 2024/25, before the rules come into full force in 2025/26.

What punishments will rule-breakers face?

"Breaches will result in pre-defined financial penalties and sporting measures," UEFA has said.

In addition to fines, likely punishments include points deductions in domestic leagues, demotion to lower-ranking competitions and a total exclusion from UEFA tournaments for severe rule-breakers.

What has been said?

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was quoted in a statement as saying: "UEFA's first financial regulations, introduced in 2010, served its primary purpose.

"They helped pull European football finances back from the brink and revolutionized how European football clubs are run.

"However, the evolution of the football industry, alongside the inevitable financial effects of the pandemic, has shown the need for wholesale reform and new financial sustainability regulations.

"These [new] regulations will help us protect the game and prepare it for any potential future shock, while encouraging rational investments and building a more sustainable future for the game."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin pictured at FIFA's 72nd congress in Doha in March 2022

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin pictured last month at FIFA's 72nd congress in Doha

UEFA's statement added: "While the acceptable deviation has increased from 30m euros over three years to 60m over three years, requirements to ensure the fair value of transactions, to improve the clubs' balance sheet, and to reduce debts have been significantly strengthened.

"The biggest innovation in the new regulations will be the introduction of a squad cost rule to bring better cost control in relation to player wages and transfer costs.

"The regulation limits spending on wages, transfers, and agent fees to 70% of club revenue."

What were the old FFP rules?

Under the current FFP rules which are being replaced, clubs can only spend €5m more than they earn during a three-year period.

But clubs are allowed to exceed this limit to a maximum of €30m if those losses are covered in full by a payment from the club's owners.

Significant allowances were made in recent years to offer clubs leniency because of financial losses incurred as a result of the COVID pandemic.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin pictured at FIFA's 72nd congress in Doha in March 2022
News

UEFA Outline New Financial Regulations To Reform FFP

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring a stunning goal for Marseille in the Europa Conference League against PAOK
Watch

Watch Dimitri Payet Score The Best Goal In Europa Conference League's Short History

By Robert Summerscales47 minutes ago
Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring for Barcelona in their 1-1 draw at Frankfurt in April 2022
Watch

Further Proof Tiki-Taka Is Back As Brilliant Barcelona Team Goal Earns Draw In Frankfurt

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A pitch invader is ejected by security during the first leg of West Ham's Europa League quarter-final against Lyon
Watch

David Moyes Furious As Pitch Invader Halts West Ham Attack In Europa League Draw With Lyon

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured shaking hands with Jurgen Klopp after being subbed off during Liverpool's win over Watford in April 2022
News

No Mo Salah As David James Picks Man City And Liverpool Combined XI

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a goal for PSG against Lorient in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe "More Likely" To Stay At PSG Than Move To Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho pictured in action for Fulham in March 2022
News

Details Of Fabio Carvalho's "Done Deal" Transfer To Liverpool, Including Fee And Contract Length

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Arnaut Danjuma pictured celebrating after scoring for Villarreal against Bayern Munich in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Manchester United Scouts Watch £64m Villarreal Star Arnaut Danjuma Against Bayern Munich

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Sergio Aguero (center) pictured scoring against QPR to win the Premier League title for Manchester City in May 2012
News

Sergio Aguero Statue To Be Unveiled 10 Years After Man City's First Premier League Title Win

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago